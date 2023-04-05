Paying for paradise? Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism crush
Repairing coral reefs after boats run aground. Shielding native forest trees from a killer fungus outbreak. Patrolling waters for swimmers harassing dolphins and turtles.
Taking care of Hawaii's unique natural environment takes time, people and money. Now Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for it, especially because growing numbers are travelling to the islands to enjoy the beauty of its outdoors -- including some lured by dramatic vistas they've seen on social media.
"All I want to do, honestly, is to make travellers accountable and have the capacity to help pay for the impact that they have," Democratic Gov. Josh Green said earlier this year. "We get between nine and 10 million visitors a year (but) we only have 1.4 million people living here. Those 10 million travellers should be helping us sustain our environment."
Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails. They're still debating how much they would charge.
The governor campaigned last year on a platform of having all tourists pay a US$50 fee to enter the state. Legislators think this would violate U.S. constitutional protections for free travel and have promoted their parks and trails approach instead. Either policy would be a first of its kind for any U.S. state.
Hawaii's leaders are following the example of other tourism hotspots that have imposed similar fees or taxes like Venice, Italy, and Ecuador's Galapagos Islands. The Pacific island nation of Palau, for example, charges arriving international passengers US$100 to help it manage a sprawling marine sanctuary and promote ecotourism.
State Rep. Sean Quinlan, a Democrat who chairs the House Tourism Committee, said changing traveller patterns are one reason behind Hawaii's push. He said golf rounds per visitor per day have declined 30 per cent over the past decade while hiking has increased 50 per cent. People are also seeking out once-obscure sites that they've seen someone post on social media. The state doesn't have the money to manage all these places, he said.
"It's not like it was 20 years ago when you bring your family and you hit maybe one or two famous beaches and you go see Pearl Harbor. And that's the extent of it," Quinlan said. "These days it's like, well, you know, `I saw this post on Instagram and there's this beautiful rope swing, a coconut tree."'
"All these places that didn't have visitors now have visitors," he said.
Most state parks and trails are currently free. Some of the most popular ones already charge, like Diamond Head State Monument, which features a trail leading from the floor of a 300,000-year-old volcanic crater up to its summit. It gets 1 million visitors each year and costs US$5 for each traveller.
A bill currently before the state House would require nonresidents 15 years and older visiting forests, parks, trails or "other natural area on state land" to buy an annual license online or via mobile app. Violators would pay a civil fine, though penalties wouldn't be imposed during a five-year education and transition period.
Residents with a Hawaii driver's license or other state identification would be exempt.
The Senate passed a version of the measure setting the fee at US$50. But the House Finance Committee amended it last week to delete the dollar amount. Chair Kyle Yamashita, a Democrat, said the bill was "a work in progress."
Dawn Chang, chair of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources, told the committee that Hawaii's beaches are open to the public, so people probably wouldn't be cited there -- and such details still need to be worked out.
Rep. Dee Morikawa, a Democrat on the committee, recommended that the state create a list of places that would require the license.
Green has indicated he's flexible about where the fee is imposed and that he's willing to support the Legislature's approach.
Supporters say there's no other place in the U.S. that imposes a similar fee on visitors. The closest equivalent may be the US$34.50 tax Alaska charges to each cruise ship passenger.
Hawaii's conservation needs are great. Invasive pests are attacking the state's forests, including a fungal disease that is killing ohia, a tree unique to Hawaii that makes up the largest portion of the canopy in native wet forests.
Some conservation work directly responds to tourism. The harassment of wildlife like dolphins, turtles and Hawaiian monk seals is a recurring problem. Hikers can unknowingly bring invasive species into the forest on their boots. Snorkelers and boats trample on coral, adding stress to reefs already struggling with invasive algae and coral bleaching.
A 2019 report by Conservation International, a nonprofit environmental organization, estimated that total federal, state, county and private spending on conservation in Hawaii amounted to US$535 million but the need was US$886 million.
At the Diamond Head trail recently, some visitors said the fee would make the most sense for people who come to Hawaii often or who might be staying for several weeks. Some said US$50 was too high, especially for those who view a walk through nature as a low-cost activity.
"For a large family that wants to have the experience with the kids, that would be a lot of money," said Sarah Tripp, who was visiting Hawaii with her husband and two of their three children from Marquette, Michigan.
Katrina Kain, an English teacher visiting from Puerto Rico, said she thought the fee would "sting" some people but would be fine so long as it was well-advertised.
"If tourists were informed about it, then they would be OK with it," she said. "If that was a surprise US$50 fee, it would be a pretty lousy surprise."
The legislation says proceeds would go into a "visitor impact fee special fund" managed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Carissa Cabrera, project manager for the Hawaii Green Fee, a coalition of nonprofit groups supporting the measure, said this would ensure the state has money for conservation regardless of budget swings.
Mufi Hanneman, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, which represents hotels, backs the bill but said Hawaii must carefully monitor how the money is used.
"The last thing that you want to see is restrooms that haven't been fixed, trails or pathways that haven't been repaved or what have you -- and year in, year out it remains the same and people are paying a fee," Hannemann said.
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested in political finance probe: reports
The husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe, British media reported Wednesday.
60,000 rechargeable LED mirrors recalled in Canada due to fire hazard
Health Canada is recalling a line of rechargeable LED vanity mirrors over concerns that the lithium-ion battery could overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA leading the historic criminal case against Trump?
Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, drew national attention when he made history as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's first Black district attorney. Now, he is back in the spotlight after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump following a yearslong investigation into the former president's alleged role in a hush money scheme.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
'At a crossroad': Canada's police chiefs request urgent meeting with premiers
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has requested an urgent meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss bail reform and the recent killings of officers.
'Amazing story of survival': 30,000-year-old mummified ground squirrel found in Yukon
The ancient remains of a ground squirrel dug up by miners near Dawson City, Yukon, still has lessons to teach 30,000 years after it died, an expert says. At first glance, the small, brown discovery looks more like a wrinkly leather ball than a rare archeological find, though a more careful look reveals hair, tiny ears and claws.
Trump's day in court as criminal defendant: What to know
Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being indicted by a New York grand jury on charges related to hush-money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential election. Here's what to know about Trump's day in court.
-
Violence at holy Jerusalem site raises tension over holidays
Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City early Wednesday, firing stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes.
Italian ex-leader Berlusconi hospitalized, reportedly in ICU
Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized Wednesday in intensive care because of a problem related to a previous infection, but was alert and speaking, Italy's foreign minister said.
In final speech, Jacinda Ardern reflects on leading New Zealand
In her final speech to New Zealand's Parliament on Wednesday, Jacinda Ardern described in emotional terms how she'd navigated a pandemic and a mass-shooting during her tumultuous five-year tenure as prime minister.
Half of the world's 10 busiest airports for 2022 are in the United States
Five of the world's busiest airports for passengers in 2022 were in the United States, according to preliminary global air traffic figures.
Belize, Guatemala reaffirm Taiwan ties during Tsai visit
Belize on Monday reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the second country to do so in a week as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen travels across Central America in an effort to shore up a dwindling number of allies.
Feds back away from timeline for law to make First Nations policing essential service
The federal government is backing away from setting a timelineto introduce legislation that would declare First Nations policing an essential service, but at least one regional chief hopes to see it this spring.
-
Trudeau speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy as Finland joins NATO alliance
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reiterate Canada's 'unwavering' support in Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion, as the two world leaders congratulated Finland on joining NATO.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
-
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
South Korea to test sewage samples for COVID-19
South Korea this month will begin weekly tests of sewage produced by its major cities and towns to track the spread of COVID-19 and identify future waves.
Twitter again accused of legal violations during mass layoffs
Twitter Inc. faced a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the social media giant of illegally laying off contract workers without notice after Elon Musk bought the company last year, the latest action stemming from its massive job cuts.
In his own words: How Canada's Jeremy Hansen feels about upcoming Artemis II mission
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to orbit the moon, something he says is an honour after a lifetime dream of going to space.
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are engaged
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged, the couple announced on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.
Queen Camilla: Charles' wife gets title on coronation invite
King Charles III's wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch's May 6 coronation.
Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith have called off their engagement, a source confirmed on Tuesday.
Swiss regulators defend rescue of Credit Suisse via UBS deal
Swiss regulators on Wednesday defended the rescue of Credit Suisse through a controversial takeover by rival bank UBS as the best solution with least risk of spreading a wider crisis and severely damaging Switzerland's standing as a financial centre.
New Zealand's central bank 'surprises' with hikes, key interest rate to 5.25 per cent
New Zealand's central bank surprised economists on Wednesday by imposing an aggressive half-point rate rise to bring its benchmark interest rate to 5.25%. It was the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 11th straight rate hike as it tries to cool inflation, which is running at 7.2%, far above the bank's target level of around 2%.
Wall Street futures flat as markets await more economic data
Wall Street futures are mostly unchanged leading up to a series of economic reports and employment data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policies in its lengthening fight against inflation.
Study asks: When it comes to dating what matters more, personality or money?
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Most Canadian adults with autism are unemployed: Survey
According to a survey from Autism Speaks Canada (ASC), autistic adults have the lowest employment rate in Canada, at 14.3 per cent, when compared to the general population at 92.7 per cent.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the U.S. Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award in May, the nation's oldest women's foundation announced Monday.
Poland scraps fencing event because of Russian participation
A fencing World Cup event in Poland has been cancelled because the sport's governing body decided last month to let Russians and Belarusians compete.
ITF resumes tennis in China with no word on Peng Shuai
The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments this year in China with no word of a resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai.
MLB average salary up 11 per cent year after lockout
The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1 per cent to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the largest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company's buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time.
GM passes Ford to take No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla
General Motors rode strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race.
Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 U.S. traffic deaths
Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.