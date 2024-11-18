Parts of Canada will see up to 30 centimetres of snow. Here's where

Canadians are bracing for a chilly start to the week as snowfall and other wintry conditions are expected to make landfall across western and eastern provinces.

Here's a look at where winter storm watches, snowfall warnings and fog advisories are issued.

Western Canada

Areas in central Alberta, along with Calgary, will face about 10 centimetres of snow as heavy snow will fall Monday and ease during the day.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," Environment Canada warned in an alert.

A winter storm is forecast to affect areas in eastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba this week.

CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said the Texas low coming from the south is prompting these winter storm conditions.

A strong low-pressure system approaching from the south will bring freezing rain, between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow, and strong winds of up to 80 km/h to these areas from Monday through Wednesday.

Rain and freezing rain may turn to snow as colder air gets into the system. Strong wind gusts will result in very poor visibility in snow and blowing snow, Environment Canada said. The weather agency added that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas.

Environment Canada warned that snowfall will mostly occur over higher terrain in western Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan.

Areas like Cumberland House, Sask., and along Highway 106, also known as Hanson Lake Road, will see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow.

McEwen said it has been an incredibly dry fall across the Prairies, and cities like Calgary have not seen their typical November snowfall.

"Today's snow is extremely helpful in replenishing some of that," McEwen said. "Similarly, across areas of northwest Ontario, southern Manitoba, Saskatchewan, we have not seen snow yet this year which is a bit atypical. While nobody likes 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, the snow is going to be really beneficial."

Temperatures will fall within the -5 C to -10 C range in the daytime in the wake of a much colder artic airmass sweeping into the system.

In B.C., areas across the central coast will experience very windy conditions Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with peak wind speeds expected Tuesday night.

In the Vancouver Island area, Environment Canda said a low-pressure system will deepen quickly stretching 400 kilometres west of the island on Tuesday. The low is expected to curl northwards Wednesday and remain offshore.

Some areas can also expect heavy rain at times, the weather agency warned.

Ontario, the North

In Ontario, near-zero visibility in fog is forecast for areas like London, St. Thomas and Woodstock but is expected to ease after Monday morning.

A blizzard warning is issued for Kugluktuk, Nvt., with near-zero visibility a possibility in snow and blowing snow.

Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Monday evening through Tuesday, Environment Canada said.