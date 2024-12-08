Parts of Canada hit with freezing rain, heavy snowfall warnings, expected to last through Monday

Significant snowfall and heavy rain hit parts of Canada on Sunday and the weather system is expected to continue into Monday morning and throughout the day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says southern parts of Manitoba, Ontario and some Atlantic regions will be hit hard with either heavy snow flurries or freezing rain, leading to icy conditions.

In Manitoba, there is a winter storm warning in effect for Winnipeg and Brandon, with the ECCC calling it “a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain” to the region, with 10 to 20 cm of snowfall and wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the national weather service said on its website.

In Ontario, western regions, including Thunder Bay and towns surrounding Lake Superior, will see significant snowfall throughout Sunday night and into Monday, with at least 20 cm of snow expected.

Further south in Ontario, areas like Aurora, Markham, Vaughan, Woodbridge, and Barrie have freezing rain warnings, with buildup of up to 4 mm on some surfaces. That same warning applies in parts of eastern Ontario, with Kingston and Cornwall expected to see some freezing rain late Monday morning and into the evening.

In the eastern part of the country, parts of Newfoundland, including St. John’s, have been issued extreme wind warnings, with wind gusts between 80 and 110 km/h expected along the eastern part of the province. In the northern part of Newfoundland, up to 35 cm of snow is expected overnight, with winds of up to 110 km/h expected to hit parts along the coast, which could last throughout all of Monday.