Pakistan reopens highway to speed up aid to flood victims
Pakistani engineers and soldiers cleared a key highway on Thursday that will enable aid workers to speed up supplies to survivors of devastating floods that have left thousands homeless and killed 1,486 people.
Traffic between the flood-hit city of Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, and the southern Sindh province had been suspended for weeks after floods damaged the key highway. The blockage had forced the military to deliver aid to victims by helicopters and boats.
As they reopened the route, engineers in flood-hit Baluchistan also restored the power supply for millions, according to a government statement. And the disaster's deadly toll became more clear. On Thursday, the United Nations' children agency said 528 children were among those killed in the floods.
The National Flood Response and Co-ordination Centre said this summer's monsoons and the flooding -- the worst-ever deluge in living memory -- destroyed 390 bridges and washed away over 12,000 kilometres (7,500 miles) of roads across the country. The inundation of roads affected the government's response to the floods, and people complained they were still waiting, weeks later, for the government's help.
The crisis has affected over 33 million people and displaced over half a million people who are still living in tents and makeshift homes. The water has destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. At one point, a third of the country's territory was submerged under the floods.
Initially, Pakistan estimated that the floods caused US$10 billion in damages, but now several economists say the cost of the damages is more like $30 billion. That's five times more than what Pakistan's government will get under the 2019 bailout signed with the International Monetary Fund.
So far, 100 flights from different countries and international aid agencies have delivered the much-needed supplies, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The UN weeks ago urged the international community to generously help in relief, rescue and rehabilitation work.
On Wednesday, the UN resident co-ordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, told reporters that the member states had so far committed $150 million in response to an emergency appeal for $160 million. So far, he said, $38 million pledges from the world community had been converted into assistance for Pakistan.
On Thursday, Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organization in Pakistan, handed over medical equipment and medicines for flood victims to the provincial Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho in Karachi, the capital of Sindh, the country's province worst hit by the floods.
Mahipala said at a news conference that he had visited flood-affected areas where WHO's staff was on the ground, providing medical camps and mobile medical clinics. He said WHO will soon provide more aid, vehicles and boats to the Sindh government so that officials could use them to reach flood victims in remote areas.
Also, WHO has for the past several weeks been helping Pakistan in tackling the outbreak of waterborne and other diseases among flood victims in Sindh and elsewhere in the country.
The impoverished nation is diverting funds allocated for development projects to help flood victims. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif this week promised the country's homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild and return to their lives. With winter just weeks away, displaced people living in tents are worried about their future.
Sharif on Thursday travelled to Uzbekistan to attend a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. Washington is one of the most generous responders to floods in Pakistan. The United States has announced $50 million aid, which is being delivered by military planes.
On the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Co-operation Organization summit, Sharif was also expected to brief world leaders about the climate-induced damages caused by the floods in his struggling Islamic nation.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
How long is the line to see the Queen lying in state? What to know
Tens of thousands of people have lined up along the banks of the River Thames in London, awaiting entry to Westminster Hall to pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state.
Here's why the 'Stone of Destiny' is being brought back to Westminster Abbey for King's coronation
The news that officials are preparing to transport a mysterious slab of sandstone to Westminster Abbey as a key part of King Charles III's crowning has left many wondering: just what is the Stone of Destiny?
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
Florida flies 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament have returned to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. It is a historic opportunity to allow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs to pay tribute to her life and legacy, prior to Monday's national commemorations.
Expectations for Canadian home sales and price growth lowered for 2022
The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its forecast for home sales this year and lowering its expectations for price growth.
U.S. mom ordered to apologize, pay restitution after telling daughter to hit sports opponent
A California mother must pay more than US$9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Patagonia's billionaire founder gives away company to help fight climate crisis
Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire founder of the outdoor apparel brand Patagonia, said on Wednesday he is giving away the company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Peel police to provide update Thursday morning on GTHA shooting rampage
Peel Regional Police are providing an update Thursday on the GTHA shooting spree that left a Toronto police officer and Milton business owner dead earlier this week.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
The RCMP is investigating what happened to the recording of a controversial meeting between top brass at RCMP headquarters and officials with the force in Nova Scotia days after the 2020 mass shooting.
-
RCMP apprehension unit wasn't searching for Sask. suspect before stabbing rampage
RCMP say a special unit dedicated to apprehending fugitives was not actively searching for a Saskatchewan man they say is responsible for a stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 others injured.
-
Canadians charging slightly less to primary credit cards than year ago: study
A new study shows Canadians are charging slightly less to their primary credit cards than they did a year ago as inflation remains high and buy now, pay later services grow more prominent.
-
Presenters at national gathering on unmarked burials want to break barriers
The smell of burning sage filled the banquet hall of an Edmonton hotel Wednesday as Indigenous elders, youth and women wearing colourful ribbon skirts listened to presenters at the first National Gathering on Unmarked Burials.
World
-
Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand
A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said.
-
Florida flies 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
-
Burkina Faso court finds Canadian mining execs guilty of involuntary manslaughter
A court in Burkina Faso has found two executives working for Canadian mining firm Trevali guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a flood disaster at its Perkoa zinc mine in April killed eight miners, the company's country manager said on Wednesday.
-
Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay US$150K
A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay US$150,000 restitution to the man's family.
-
Crowds queue for Queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament's Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
-
Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament have returned to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a 'special session' to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II. It is a historic opportunity to allow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs to pay tribute to her life and legacy, prior to Monday's national commemorations.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Queen's legacy and work ahead as King's representative
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she's spent the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death reflecting on the regent's legacy, but now as the King's representative in Canada, she's also preparing for 'difficult' conversations ahead. In a one-on-one interview, Simon spoke about reconciliation and the role she thinks Canada's new monarch will play.
-
Text message campaign targets Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who left Conservative party
A member of Parliament who quit the Conservative caucus says Pierre Poilievre's office sent a text message to party members in his Quebec riding asking them to encourage him to resign.
Health
-
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reach new yearly high in July
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room have reached levels not seen in the last year.
-
U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
Sci-Tech
-
Details of huge shift for second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency in the world
A huge shift is about to be underway for the second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency. Ethereum is set to change the way it validates its transactions that is expected to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 per cent.
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Dozens of cyberespionage operations perpetrated against Canada since 2010: study
A new academic analysis has identified at least 75 foreign digital operations of a malicious political or industrial nature directed at Canada since 2010, from attempts to steal COVID-19-related research to the targeting of Uyghur human rights activists.
Entertainment
-
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown, delivering another legal blow to the Grammy Award winning singer who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars.
-
TIFF 2022 capsule reviews: 'Causeway,' 'Prisoner’s Daughter,' 'The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile'
On CTVNews.ca, pop culture critic Richard Crouse offers capsule reviews for select films screened at TIFF 2022, including: 'Causeway,' 'Prisoner’s Daughter' and 'The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile.'
-
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'dumb comedy bit' at Emmys
Jimmy Kimmel took some time during Quinta Brunson's appearance on his late-night talk show Wednesday to apologize for what he called a 'dumb comedy bit' that some viewers felt took away from her Emmy victory on Monday.
Business
-
Biden: Tentative railway labour deal reached, averting strike
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labour agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections.
-
Amtrak says it's working quickly to restore cancelled trains
Amtrak says it is working to quickly restore canceled trains after U.S.President Joe Biden announced that a tentative railway labour agreement has been reached.
-
U.S. futures wobble as rail strike is averted
Futures on Wall Street shifted between small gains and losses as investors turned their attention to an upcoming retail sales report after the White House announced early Thursday morning that a tentative railway labour agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy.
Lifestyle
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
Ancient evidence of a favourite breakfast food could help us better understand the present, researchers say
New research looking at ancient breakfast habits has found that humans living thousands of years ago enjoyed hot-cereal-like porridge.
Sports
-
Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, saying next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.
-
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are 'living separately,' source tells CNN
Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period. and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period.
-
U.S. mom ordered to apologize, pay restitution after telling daughter to hit sports opponent
A California mother must pay more than US$9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Autos
-
The Ferrari Purosangue is the company's first four-door car, just don't call it an SUV
Ferrari has unveiled the first four-door production vehicle the legendary Italian automaker has ever produced. But, with the company's sporting and racing history, Ferrari insists it isn't anything so gauche as a 'Sport Utility Vehicle.'
-
Ontario hovercraft company to launch 30-min transit from Toronto to Niagara region
Residents could soon jet from downtown Toronto to St. Catharines, Ont. in just thirty minutes via a new rapid transit hovercraft.
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.