Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight disease after floods
Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of disease, which has killed at least 300 of the flood victims, officials said Friday.
Some of the doctors who refused to work in Sindh province have been fired by the government, according to the provincial health department there. Floods have killed 724 people, including 311 children and 133 women in the province since July.
The monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts say are fuelled by climate change, have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,596 deaths and damaged 2 million homes across Pakistan.
About half a million flood survivors are homeless, living in tents and makeshift structures.
In the past two months, Pakistan sent nearly 10,000 additional doctors, nurses and other medical staff to tend to survivors at health facilities and makeshift medical camps across Sindh. About 18,000 doctors and nearly 38,000 paramedics are treating survivors in the province, according to data from the health department.
Floods have damaged more than 1,000 health facilities in Sindh, forcing survivors to travel to other areas to seek medical help.
Waterborne and other diseases in the past two months have killed 334 flood victims. The death toll prompted the World Health Organization last week to raise the alarm about a "second disaster," with doctors on the ground racing to battle outbreaks.
Some floodwaters in Pakistan have receded, but many districts in Sindh are still submerged, and displaced people living in tents and makeshift camps face the threat of gastrointestinal infections, dengue fever and malaria, which are on the rise amid stagnant waters.
In Sindh, teams of fumigators fanned out across flood-hit areas, spraying in an effort to keep mosquitoes at bay and prevent further outbreaks of dengue fever and malaria. Over 134,000 cases of diarrhea and 44,000 cases of malaria were reported in the hardest-hit areas of Sindh this past week.
Dengue fever is also on the rise, especially in Karachi, the provincial capital, where health teams were spraying insecticide onto puddles of water in the streets.
The devastation has led the United Nations to consider sending more money than it committed during its flash appeal for US$160 million to support Pakistan's flood response.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is in New York, was to speak later Friday at the UN General Assembly to seek more help from the international community. His office said Sharif met with U.S. President Joe Biden at a reception for the world leaders gathering in New York.
On Thursday, Sharif tweeted his thanks to Biden for highlighting the plight of flood victims and urging the world community to help Pakistan as it was still underwater and needed help. Washington is a key supporter for Pakistan's response to floods.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says 123 flights carrying aid from various countries and UN agencies have ferried in desperately needed help. Local authorities are distributing these supplies, which include tents, food items, kitchen sets and bottles of drinking water, among flood survivors across the country.
On Wednesday, Julien Harneis, the UN resident co-ordinator in Pakistan, said the humanitarian situation remains dire, with widespread damage to physical infrastructure and ongoing harm to people and livestock. Outbreaks of diarrhea, typhoid and malaria are increasing rapidly as millions of people sleep in temporary shelters or in the open, he said.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sights
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia
Voting began in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Moscow-backed officials there said Friday as Ukrainian and United Nations officials reported evidence of war crimes during the nearly seven-month war in the country.
Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women
A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.
Jennifer May named Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post.
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Canada
-
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona’s impact as hurricane warnings issued
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to hunker down as Hurricane Fiona approaches
It's the literal calm before the storm in Nova Scotia and residents are stocking up on essentials before Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on Saturday.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
-
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
-
'We are a sisterhood of survivorship': Winnipeg dragon boat team celebrates 25 years
A Winnipeg dragon boat team is celebrating 25 years of competition, and fighting breast cancer.
-
Pot sector wants packaging changes, financial relief from Cannabis Act review
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
World
-
U.S. has privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine for several months
The U.S. has privately communicated to Russia for the past several months that there will be consequences if Moscow chooses to use a nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war, according to U.S. officials.
-
Pro-government rallies held in Iran amid mass protests
Iranian counterprotesters gathered across the country on Friday in a show of support for authorities after nearly a week of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of a young woman who was being held by the morality police.
-
Mar-a-Lago special master orders Trump team to back up any claims of FBI 'planting' evidence
The special master overseeing the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation has ordered former U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers to back up out-of-court assertions that the FBI may have planted evidence at the property during their search last month.
-
U.S. Capitol rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer sentenced to four years in prison
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an ex-Army reservist and US Capitol rioter who said January 6, 2021, was "exhilarating" and felt like "civil war" was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars.
-
'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott
Italians will vote on Sunday in what is being billed as a crucial election as Europe reels from repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine. For the first time in Italy since the end of the Second World War, the election could propel a far-right leader into the premiership.
-
Alabama execution called off last minute for time and medical concerns
Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins.
Politics
-
Jennifer May named Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post.
-
PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
-
Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Health
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now
The UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Begging friends for help and shipping overseas: Here's how far parents are going to find medication for their kids
Amid a shortage of various children's pain and fever medications, parents are going to great lengths to find relief for their sick kids. Some are begging friends and family members for help, while others have ordered medicine from outside of Canada.
-
Can I give my sick kids expired Tylenol? Doctors say try this first
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
Sci-Tech
-
Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
-
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users, report finds
Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year's Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, a report commissioned by the social media company has found.
-
Fall equinox 2022: Not as 'equal' as you may think
We've entered our second and final equinox of 2022. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Don't Worry Darling' creates an uneasy utopia, but shows wear and tear
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Blonde,' 'Sidney' and 'Bandit.'
-
British author of 'Wolf Hall' saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author who turned Tudor power politics into page-turning fiction in the acclaimed 'Wolf Hall' trilogy of historical novels, has died. She was 70.
-
Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show
Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced early Friday morning.
Business
-
U.S. futures dragging Wall Street toward another down week
Wall Street careened toward another day of losses early Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks spurred fears of a possible global recession and sent oil prices to their lowest level since the opening days of 2022.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased.
-
IMF chief warns there will be 'people on the street' globally unless steps taken to ease inflation
There will be "people on the street" globally unless steps are taken to protect the most vulnerable from inflation, International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Wednesday
Lifestyle
-
12-year-old award-winning Vancouver pianist donating $30K to share music with other kids
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Sports
-
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season over improper relationship
The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization.
-
Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
-
Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in U.S. schools. Experts have doubts.
In some Tampa Bay-area schools, students use foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles as they work toward goals for strength and flexibility. It's all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fuelling a fitness empire.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.