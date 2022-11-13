Over 50 species previously thought to be mute make sounds, according to a new study

Species like the big-headed Amazon River turtle shown here have been found to make sounds, including in communications with offspring. (Gabriel Jorgewich Cohen) Species like the big-headed Amazon River turtle shown here have been found to make sounds, including in communications with offspring. (Gabriel Jorgewich Cohen)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

In this photo taken using a drone, the Parliament buildings and Ottawa skyline are seen over the Alexandra Bridge as the sun sets, Wednesday, Sept.7, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social