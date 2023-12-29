Ottawa agrees climate adaptation saves money, but experts ask: where's the funding?
Canada's first-ever climate adaptation strategy was little more than six weeks old when fast-moving wildfires swept through communities in British Columbia's southern Interior, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes.
It was part of Canada's record-breaking summer of fire - more than 19,000 Yellowknife residents were ordered to escape a threatening blaze, fire ripped into suburban Halifax and smoke from fires in Quebec blanketed New York City and Washington, D.C. Some 200,000 people were evacuated from their homes across Canada.
There was also flooding in Nova Scotia that killed four people.
The disastrous events provided a taste of the worsening impacts of climate change, and recovering from such events costs many times more than adaptation, says the federal government.
Supporters of the preventive approach worry there's a lack of will and funding to implement the national adaptation strategy. And the longer it takes to both mitigate climate change while protecting Canadians from worsening impacts, the more costly it will become to recover from them, experts say.
The national adaptation strategy, released in June, outlines and puts timelines on Ottawa's goals to reduce wildfires, extreme heat, flooding, and a host of other impacts linked to global heating.
“We rolled up our sleeves, engaged very directly in the drafting of the strategy, and we're quite pleased with the result,” said Craig Stewart, vice-president for climate change and federal issues with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
“For the first time, Canada has not only a national adaptation strategy, but one that sets near-term targets for action,” he said.
But Stewart said the strategy so far lacks the necessary funding and implementation planning to get Ottawa's plans off the ground.
“We haven't seen the leadership we would expect in the last six months to actually translate those targets into action, nor do we see any funding on the horizon.”
The Insurance Bureau of Canada is a member of Climate Proof Canada, a coalition of insurance companies and associations, climate research institutes and non-profits, as well as the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Assembly of First Nations, the Canadian Red Cross, and others.
Last month, the coalition met with cabinet ministers and opposition politicians, pressing Ottawa to “provide key funding” to implement the adaptation strategy.
In a June news release, the federal government said it had allocated more than $6.5 billion toward adaptation measures over the last eight years, including $2 billion in commitments to support the strategy's implementation.
However, Ottawa's economic statement last month did not mention adaptation and there haven't been any new, adaptation-specific funding announcements.
“It's a bit dispiriting to be honest, given the (disasters) that have happened, given the tabling of the strategy and the lack of follow-through,” Stewart said.
Figures from the Insurance Bureau of Canada show the costs of catastrophes in Canada have been markedly rising, from an average of $440 million each year between 1983 and 2000 to $2.3 billion annually between 2011 and 2020.
The federal government has said the average annual cost of disaster-related losses is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030. That forecast “can be reduced by ambitious adaptation action,” Ottawa said in its June statement.
By 2025, climate impacts are expected to slow Canada's economic growth by $25 billion annually, it said, citing research by the Canadian Climate Institute.
In its national strategy, Ottawa acknowledges that “adaptation saves money,” saying “every dollar spent â€¦ saves up to $15,” while generating “significant benefits.”
Still, Stewart said the lack of implementation planning and funding for the strategy suggests “there's a lack of political will around adaptation” after the last federal budget earmarked $40 billion in tax credits and funding for clean energy.
“They made a policy choice to go all-in on essentially transforming the electricity system â€¦ and that hasn't given them the wiggle room to be bold in other areas.”
But Stewart said adaptation is key.
“When people witness floods, when they have loved ones who are affected by extreme heat, when they're inhaling wildfire smoke, that's when climate change becomes tangible, in a way that, you know, carbon emissions are not,” he said.
Climate adaptation is also an affordability issue, Stewart said.
“If you are building homes that are not resilient, and you're building them on floodplains, or you're building them in high-risk areas for wildfire, and you're not investing in the protection, then you're actually putting families at financial risk.”
The cost of rebuilding thousands of homes destroyed by climate-related disasters exacerbates existing housing supply and affordability problems, he added.
Neal Willcott is the co-author of a 2022 report for the Institute for Sustainable Finance at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., examining the physical costs of climate change, including infrastructure and biodiversity, to the year 2100.
The researcher took a widely used model and “repurposed” it for Canada in order to make projections about climate damages and GDP over time, he explained.
The modelling found Canada's total losses ranged from $2.773 trillion with 2 C of global heating to almost double that amount under a 5 C scenario.
Comparing those losses to the costs associated with mitigating climate change, the report says the model found spending to cut greenhouse gas emissions “more than pays for itself” in terms of avoiding physical damages alone - even without accounting for the potential benefits of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.
“We can safeguard the Canadian economy, protect our ideal growth projections, and â€¦ it will cost less than what the cost of climate change is,” Willcott said.
“The present value lost is so high that we can't afford not to do this, but also, the costs of the solution are low enough that we really should do this.”
The report says the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has estimated that Earth is on track for around 3 C of global heating. A forecast that is particularly bad news for Canada, which has been warming twice as fast as the global average, it says.
“We're talking about three degrees in terms of world heating, which means six degrees in terms of Canada. In the Canadian North, it would be nine,” said Willcott, an assistant professor at Memorial University's faculty of business administration.
The modelling did not take into account the economic benefits of fighting climate change, nor the health costs associated with climate change, he added.
Given “fiscal restraints,” Stewart said the insurance bureau has been trying to work with government to identify “low-hanging fruit” for adaptation measures.
A national flood insurance program is at the top of the list, he said.
“We have demonstrated through very sophisticated costing, that a national flood insurance program will actually save governments money,” he said.
The last federal budget allocated close to $32 million “as a first step” toward setting up the program, and Stewart said insurers have offered to help by providing product distribution and claims administration services on a not-for-profit basis.
“But the window of action is now, because it has to appear in Budget 2024 if the program is to be operationalized before the next federal election,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Poland says an unidentified object has entered its airspace from Ukraine. A search is underway
Poland's armed forces said Friday an unknown airborne object entered the country's airspace from the direction of Ukraine and subsequently vanished off radars.
Ottawa teen raced in socks to get help for friends who fell through ice: 911 caller
Police in Ottawa say the bodies of two teenagers were found by divers after four fell through ice into the Rideau River.
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
Russia fires 122 missiles and 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
Canada
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
-
Why flights between Newfoundland and Europe have Labrador Inuit shaking their heads
Two Inuit leaders in Labrador are calling on the Newfoundland and Labrador government to chip in for flights to their fly-in communities as the province becomes the latest to support leisure travel to and from international destinations.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
'Disheartening for our community': 2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
3 dead in B.C. highway crash north of Kamloops, RCMP say
A two-vehicle collision north of Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the lives of three people, according to authorities.
World
-
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the centre
Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed into an already crowded town at the southernmost end of Gaza in recent days, according to the United Nations, fleeing Israel's bombardment of the centre of the strip, where hospital officials said dozens were killed Friday.
-
Russia fires 122 missiles and 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
-
North Korea's new reactor at nuclear site likely to be formally operational next summer, Seoul says
A light-water reactor at North Korea's main nuclear complex will likely be formally operational by next summer, South Korea's defence minister said, amid suspicions that the North may use it as a new source of fissile materials for nuclear weapons.
-
Turkiye reportedly detains 32 IS militants and foils possible attacks on synagogues and churches
Turkish security forces have detained 32 people suspected of links to the Islamic State extremist group who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on synagogues and churches as well as the Iraqi Embassy, Turkiye's state-run news agency reported Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands of Palestinians stream into Rafah as Israel expands its offensive
The Israeli-Hamas war has already driven around 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes, levelling the northern part of the territory and heightening fears about a similar fate for the south as Israel's air and ground offensive widened Friday.
Politics
-
Federal Liberals will announce 'renewed' housing plan in 2024, minister says
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians can expect to see a full plan from the federal government in 2024 that lays out how it will tackle the housing crisis.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change and global conflict.
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Health
-
Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada
Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death
-
Italian may regain use of hand after nerve transfer from amputated leg
A man may regain the use of his hand, left paralyzed by a severe road accident, thanks to a pioneering nerve transfer operation from his partly amputated leg, doctors in northern Italy said.
-
Toxic dangers lurked in U.S. nuclear missile capsules, documents show
Toxic risks were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Color Purple' a tuneful, joyful journey from powerless to empowered
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Color Purple,' 'Ferrari' and 'The Boys in the Boat.'
-
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Business
-
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
-
Bud Light had a year it wants to forget. What happens next?
Nearly nine months after Bud Light was front and centre in one of the biggest misfires in advertising history, sales of the beer are still down 30% weekly compared to the same time a year ago.
-
Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Here's a look at some of the changes expected in Canadian banking in 2024.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Canadian basketball shows bright future for men's, women's sides in successful 2023
Canada was able to turn the corner on the international stage after winning its first-ever FIBA World Cup medal this year, taking bronze with a win over the United States in September and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Celtics send Detroit to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss, beating Pistons 128-122 in OT
The Pistons' 28th loss in a row was unlike any of the many, many other defeats that came before it in what is now tied for the longest losing streak in NBA history.
-
Pendulum swings towards tighter measures against transgender athletes
Heading into 2024, there has been a seismic shift in the sporting landscape for trans athletes with the pendulum swinging back towards tighter measures on a divisive issue that has virtually no grey area.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.