Oregon crabbers and environmentalists are at odds as a commission votes on rules to protect whales
In the wheelhouse of a crab boat named Heidi Sue, Mike Pettis watched the grey whale surface and shoot water through its blowhole.
Tangled around its tail was a polypropylene rope used to pull up crab traps. It took two men with serrated knives 40 minutes to free the whale, which swam away with a small piece of rope still embedded in its skin. That was in 2004, off the waters of Waldport, Oregon.
Pettis, a crab fisherman, said it's the only time in his 44 years of fishing he has ever seen a whale caught in crab lines, and he believes that is proof such encounters are "extremely rare."
Pettis is among a number of veteran crabbers who fear regulators are on the cusp of curtailing the lucrative industry with overregulation to protect whales.
Humpbacks, which migrate off Oregon's coast, and other whales can get caught in the vertical ropes connected to the heavy traps and drag them around for months, leaving the mammals injured, starved or so exhausted that they can drown.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to vote late Friday on whether to permanently set stricter rules and pot limits put in place in 2020 to protect whales. The restrictions, which were originally supposed to end after this season, would reduce the number of traps, known as pots, and how deep they can drop in the spring and summer months when humpbacks are more likely to encounter them. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the commission had yet to address the measures or vote.
The move comes during a turbulent period as Oregon's Dungeness crab fishery contends with warming oceans, smaller crabs and shortened or canceled seasons due to high levels of domoic acid, a naturally occurring neurotoxin caused by algae blooms that makes the crabs inedible.
The debate in the Pacific Northwest is a microcosm of the broader struggle nationwide to address the urgent problem of whale entanglements without wiping out commercial fishermen. California and the U.S. East Coast have taken similar actions to protect whales.
The industry, a backbone of the Pacific Northwest's commercial fishing industry, can yield millions of pounds of crab in a good year and rake in tens of millions of dollars annually. In 2021-2022, Oregon crabbers landed more than 17 million pounds (7.7 million kilograms) and delivered a record US$91 million in crab due to high market prices.
Coming off such a strong year, tension over potential permanent regulations is high.
"As long as we don't have a huge increase in entanglements, we think that we shouldn't go any further than what we've already done," Pettis said. "Extending what we have might not be a tragedy, but enough is enough."
Fish and wildlife authorities say the measures are needed to protect whales and a vibrant economy.
"We're trying to strike a balance between conservation and recovery of whale populations, which is mandated under federal law, and having a thriving Dungeness crab fishery," said Troy Buell, head of the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife's State Fishery Management Program.
Oregon's current pot limits are enforced at the start of the season in December and reduced an extra 20 per cent, with an added 240-foot (73-metre) depth limit, from May 1 through the end of the season, when humpbacks are most common along the Oregon coast.
There are two distinct populations of humpback whales in West Coast waters. The Mexico population is classified as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. These whales breed and calve along the Pacific coast of Mexico and feed from California to Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
The Central America population is endangered. They breed and calve in waters off Costa Rica, Guatemala and other Central American countries. In summer, they swim north to feed in waters off California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.
Over an eight-year period ending in 2021, an average of 35 entanglements were reported annually on the West Coast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, though the number could be higher. Some are never observed or reported.
Environmentalists say current restrictions haven't gone far enough.
"Unfortunately, what we haven't seen happen in the last two to three years while these measures were in place was really any meaningful reduction in the number of whales entangled, including those entanglements that could be identified to Oregon and commercial Dungeness crab gear," said Francine Kershaw, a senior marine scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
In the last decade, nine humpbacks were entangled in Oregon Dungeness crab gear. In 2022, two were tied to the state, NOAA reported.
To effectively reduce entanglement risk, the number of traps in the water must be reduced by 40 per cent, trap depths should be restricted to 168 feet (51 metres) and those rules should start earlier, on April 15, to align with peak exposure to whales, Kershaw said.
Crabbers say the depth restrictions already have impacted their ability to turn a profit.
Pettis said his fleet switched to halibut fishing along the Oregon coast after May 1, when crab pots couldn't sink deeper than 240 feet (73 metres), which he said cost him "a significant amount of money."
Fish and wildlife officials question whether depth limits have a large impact on profits in late-season months, when there typically is a crabbing decline anyway.
"That doesn't mean that the measures don't have an economic impact," Buell said. "They do, (but) we think it's modest."
Komenda reported from Seattle.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
New report examines how rising interest rates have impacted home prices in Canada
With the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation, the housing market in Canada experienced a slight drop in prices, according to a new report from Century 21 Canada.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
A crowd of thousands that packed Manhattan's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand Friday afternoon, with some in the crowd clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Canada
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water as long weekend looms
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
Guatemala-based group extends hand on First Nations' residential school searches
A Guatemala-based forensic anthropology organization is extending its hand to Indigenous peoples in Canada looking to potentially recover remains of children on the grounds of former residential schools.
-
Ontario First Nation chief calls for more support amid opioid emergency
One First Nation community in Ontario has officially declared a state of emergency due to an opioid crisis.
World
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
-
Person in connection with dancer's stabbing death at Brooklyn gas station is in custody, police say
Police have a person in custody in connection with the death of O'Shae Sibley, a gay man who was fatally stabbed after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyonce song and several young men who taunted them, authorities said Friday.
-
Oregon crabbers and environmentalists are at odds as a commission votes on rules to protect whales
In the wheelhouse of a crab boat named Heidi Sue, Mike Pettis watched the grey whale surface and shoot water through its blowhole.
-
Golfer Angel Cabrera is released on parole after 2 years following gender violence cases
Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera was released from jail on parole on Friday after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends.
-
Compensation for New Mexico wildfire victims tops US$14 million and is climbing
More victims of a devastating wildfire sparked last year by the U.S. Forest Service in northern New Mexico are getting compensated, with payouts to landowners totaling more than $14 million as of early next week, federal emergency managers said.
Politics
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
-
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
Health
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
-
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
-
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had led to weeks of silence.
Entertainment
-
'The Office' star Leslie David Baker will return Kickstarter money to fans who tried to get his spinoff to air
Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on 'The Office,' is returning Kickstarter money to supporters who tried to get his 'Stanley' spinoff up and running.
-
Tina Knowles addresses Beyonce's alleged Lizzo snub
Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.
-
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Business
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
-
New report examines how rising interest rates have impacted home prices in Canada
With the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation, the housing market in Canada experienced a slight drop in prices, according to a new report from Century 21 Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Sports
-
After winning Wimbledon, Vondrousova feels the pressure at National Bank Open
Marketa Vondrousova can feel the pressure rising after winning Wimbledon three weeks ago. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, plays her first tournament since claiming her first Grand Slam title next week at the National Bank Open, which runs through next Sunday.
-
Golfer Angel Cabrera is released on parole after 2 years following gender violence cases
Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera was released from jail on parole on Friday after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski bounced from Citi Open
Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski have both been eliminated from the Citi Open.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.