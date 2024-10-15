One's got a big appetite, the other's a bit of an introvert. China's new panda diplomats touch down in D.C.

Air India flight diverts to Nunavut airport after online security threat
Two giant pandas from China have landed in Washington, marking the first time the U.S. capital has welcomed a new set of furry diplomats from Beijing in 24 years.
The FedEx cargo plane dubbed “Panda Express,” carrying Bao Li and Qing Bao, both 3 years old, landed at Washington Dulles Airport at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday.
Amid tight security and heavy media coverage, two large metal boxes with the precious cargo were carefully lowered from the belly of the jet on a scissor lift and ferried to the terminal.
From there, the two pandas will head to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, where they will remain on loan for 10 years, with an annual fee of US$1 million to support conservation efforts in China.
The Smithsonian’s previous pair of pandas returned to China with their cub last November when their lease expired. Their departure triggered a flood of tearful goodbyes and left the zoo’s panda exhibit empty for 11 months.
China’s renewed panda diplomacy with the U.S. is a rare bright spot in the fraught relations between the world’s two superpower rivals – which have been marred by tensions over trade, technology, geopolitics and more.
While born in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, Bao Li has deep familial roots in Washington. His mother, Bao Bao, was born a celebrity at the National Zoo in 2013 and returned to China four years later. His grandparents, Meixiang and Tian Tian, lived at the zoo for 23 years until their lease ended last year.
“Bao Li has a huge personality. He reminds me a lot of his grandfather, Tian Tian,” said Mariel Lally, a panda keeper from the National Zoo who accompanied Bao Li and Qing Bao on the flight to Washington.
Lally spent the past 10 days getting to know the two pandas at a research base in Dujiangyan, a city nestled in the lush green mountains near the bears’ native habitat. And she could already see distinct characteristics about them that will charm a new generation of visitors.
Fans are already obsessed with Bao Li’s family history, she said. “But when people see his personality, they’re gonna go crazy. He’s energetic, he’s all about people, he’s just a lot of fun.”
Qing Bao, meanwhile, is the polar opposite and something of an introvert. She can often be found sleeping on her climbing structure or chilling in a tree, but she’s very alert when active.
In this image taken from video and released by China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration, female giant panda Qing Bao is prepared for transport. (Jin Tao/AP via CNN Newsource)
“She’s very reserved,” Lally said. “She doesn’t always come when called because she would rather do her own thing. So, she’s a bit more independent than Bao Li.”
“She’s also a pretty tiny little bear, so people probably are really gonna love how petite she is,” she added.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo was the first in the U.S. to exhibit the rare, cuddly animals as part of China’s “panda diplomacy” – a decades-long strategic tool to win partners, build goodwill and showcase soft power.
It all began with U.S. President Richard Nixon’s ice-breaking trip to Communist China during the Cold War. During that historic visit in 1972, first lady Pat Nixon was reportedly charmed by the pandas at the Beijing Zoo.
Weeks later, a pair of pandas, Ling Ling and Hsing Hsing, arrived at the National Zoo in Washington.
On their first day of public display, the two pandas drew a reported 20,000 visitors. Since then, giant pandas have become the zoo’s star attraction, drawing millions of visitors.
The zoo’s 24-hour Giant Panda Cam has garnered more than 100 million page views since its launch in 2000.
It went offline last November, when Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their youngest cub Xiao Qi Ji left for China. And for the first time in 23 years, the giant panda exhibit at the National Zoo had become empty.
Much preparation was made for Bao Li and Qing Bao’s big journey across the Pacific Ocean.
A delegation from the Washington zoo came to the Chinese province of Sichuan to help with the transition.
Bao Li and Qing Bao were taken off public display and placed in quarantine on September 13, in a fenced-off zone away from the crowds of tourists.
Ren Zhijun, a Chinese keeper who has been caring for the two bears in quarantine noticed a big difference in their appetite. Bao Li, who loves bamboo shoots, can eat twice as much bamboo as Qing Bao, who counts carrots and apples as her favourite food.
Bao Li eats in his habitat at Shenshuping Base in Wolong, China on May 16. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute via CNN Newsource)
Bao Li and Qing Bao spent their last few days in Dujiangyan spending time in their shipping crates, getting trained for their first long-haul flight.
The crates are built in a way that allows the keepers to pass bamboo, bamboo shoots, fruits and fresh water to the bears on the flight.
Before their departure from the Dujiangyan base, Bao Li appeared calm and composed as he slowly paced around the crate, while Qing Bao was more restless. She stood up and stuck her snout and paws out through the bars as her crate was forklifted onto the truck.
During a sendoff ceremony earlier on Monday near the base, the Washington zoo’s director, Brandie Smith, hailed half a century of collaboration between the Smithsonian and its Chinese partners on panda conservation.
“These beloved black and white bears are icons in Washington D.C., and adored around the world,” Smith said. “Our team and legions of fans look forward to welcoming Bao Li and Qing Bao to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.”
