Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

A remediation company deploys a boom on the surface of an oil spill after a Keystone pipeline ruptured at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas, on Dec. 8, 2022. (Kyle Bauer/KCLY/KFRM Radio via AP) A remediation company deploys a boom on the surface of an oil spill after a Keystone pipeline ruptured at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas, on Dec. 8, 2022. (Kyle Bauer/KCLY/KFRM Radio via AP)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody

A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.

The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission

NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social