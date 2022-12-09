Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday.
Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) northwest of Kansas City.
The company on Thursday estimated the spill's size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been "isolated" and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred.
"People are sometimes not aware of the havoc that these things can wreak until the disaster happens," said Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club's state chapter.
Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the Keystone system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, which would have cut across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Critics also argued that using crude from western Canada's oil sands would worsen climate change, and President Joe Biden's cancellation of a U.S. permit for the project led the company to pull the plug last year.
In 2019, the Keystone pipeline leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million litres) of oil in eastern North Dakota.
Jane Kleeb, who founded the Bold Nebraska environmental and landowner rights group that campaigned against the Keystone XL, said there have been at least 22 spills along the original Keystone pipeline since it began service in 2010. She said federal studies have shown the type of heavy tar sands oil the pipeline carries can be especially difficult to clean up in water because it tends to sink.
"All oil spills are difficult, but tar sands in particular are very toxic and very difficult, so I'm awfully concerned," said Kleeb, who is also the Nebraska Democratic Party's chair.
But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said there were no known effects yet on drinking water wells or the public, and the oil didn't move from the creek to larger waterways. Randy Hubbard, the Washington County Emergency Management coordinator, said there were no evacuations ordered because the break occurred in rural pastureland.
TC Energy said it had set up environmental monitoring at the site, including around-the-clock air quality monitoring.
"Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment," a company statement said.
Oil prices briefly surged at midday Thursday amid news of the spill, with the cost of a barrel of oil for near-term contracts rising by nearly 5%, and above the cost of oil contracts further into the future. That typically suggests anxiety in the market over immediate supply.
A U.S. Energy Information Administration spokesperson said the Keystone pipeline moves about 600,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada to Cushing, Oklahoma, where it can connect to another pipeline to the Gulf Coast. That's compared to the total of 3.5 million to 4 million barrels of Canadian oil imported into the U.S. every day.
Past Keystone spills have led to outages that lasted about two weeks, but this outage could possibly be longer because it involves a body of water, said analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a note to investors. Depending on the spill's location, it's possible that a portion of the pipeline could restart sooner, they said.
"It's something to keep an eye on," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which tracks gasoline prices. "It could eventually impact oil supplies to refiners, which could be severe if it lasts more than a few days."
The spill was 5 miles (8 kilometres) northeast of Washington, the county seat of about 1,100 residents. Paul Stewart, an area farmer, said part of it was contained on his land using yellow booms and a dam of dirt. The spill occurred in Mill Creek, which flows into the Little Blue River.
The Little Blue feeds the Big Blue River, which flows into Tuttle Creek Lake, north of Manhattan, home of Kansas State University. The EPA said the oil did not affect the Little Blue.
Dan Thalmann, publisher and editor of The Washington County News, a weekly publication, said crews were creating a rock path to the creek because recent rains made fields too soft to move in heavy machinery.
"Gosh, the traffic past my house is unbelievable -- trucks after trucks after trucks," said Stewart, who took down an electric fence he'd finished putting up Wednesday, fearing it might be knocked down and dragged into a field.
Chris Pannbacker said the pipeline runs through her family's farm. She and her husband drove north of their farmhouse and across a bridge over Mill Creek.
"We looked at it from both sides, and it was black on both sides," said Pannbacker, a reporter for the Marysville Advocate newspaper.
Junior Roop, the sexton of a cemetery near the spill site, said people could smell the oil in town.
"It was about like driving by a refinery," he said.
------
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas, and Funk reported from Omaha, Nebraska. AP Business Writer Cathy Bussewitz contributed reporting from New York.
Correction
This story has been corrected to show Bold Nebraska's founder is named Jane Kleeb, not Janet.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.
Is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex back in favour with the Royal Family?
2023 was supposed to be the year of reconciliation for Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family but the death of the Queen scuppered their plans, Royal Commentator Afua Hagan writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission
NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.
Going back 'in a global way': What NASA's Artemis I mission means for Canada
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia's troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Singh confident in deal with Liberals heading into new year, vows to 'keep on fighting' for NDP priorities
Heading into the new year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's confident in the state of his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals, as the deal nears its first anniversary.
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
Canada
-
Going back 'in a global way': What NASA's Artemis I mission means for Canada
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
-
Larger Canadian cities have a major role to play in protecting biodiversity, experts say
While they're traditionally viewed as concrete jungles rather than natural oases, cities are increasingly taking a leadership role when it comes to protecting biodiversity.
-
A lifetime of agony: Families of missing, murdered Inuit women call for answers
Natan Obed, president of the national representational group Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, said it's unacceptable that Inuit and Indigenous women and girls are still facing disproportionate rates of violence. Many people who are targeted find themselves in scenarios where they don't have the resources to be able to return home and lack social supports.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
World
-
Is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex back in favour with the Royal Family?
2023 was supposed to be the year of reconciliation for Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family but the death of the Queen scuppered their plans, Royal Commentator Afua Hagan writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
-
Jersey fire rescue efforts now a 'recovery operation,' about a dozen still missing
Rescuers searching the scene of an explosion at an apartment building on the English Channel island of Jersey said Sunday they expected to recover more bodies after three people were confirmed dead. Around a dozen people are still missing.
-
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.
-
'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
A man opened fire Sunday during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, killing three people and injuring others, authorities and witnesses said.
-
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut 'destroyed' says Zelenskyy
Russian forces have 'destroyed' the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.
-
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
Politics
-
Singh confident in deal with Liberals heading into new year, vows to 'keep on fighting' for NDP priorities
Heading into the new year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's confident in the state of his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals, as the deal nears its first anniversary.
-
Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Canada's premiers presented a united front Friday as they demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau come to the table personally to hammer out an agreement for Ottawa to shoulder more of the burden when it comes to health-care costs.
-
What could an Ontario byelection say about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?
On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
Health
-
BCCDC says flu surge is stabilizing after 6 kids die, but surgeon is alarmed
A British Columbia pediatric cardiac surgeon is calling for more transparency and urgency from public officials after the flu-related deaths of at least six children and youth in the province this season.
-
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
-
Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine booster for children on Friday that targets more recent variants of the coronavirus, along with the original strain.
Sci-Tech
-
Going back 'in a global way': What NASA's Artemis I mission means for Canada
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
-
The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission
NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.
-
'Opportunities to invest': Experts say space business needs boost in Canada
With a long history in the space industry and a pocketful of healthy companies, Canadians are good at both. But industry executives and experts say the country needs a booster to maintain an advantage in a sector poised to, well, skyrocket.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut
Taylor Swift is set make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight.
-
The music subgenre 'sadcore' finds a new life with a new generation
It's been nearly 40 years since Elton John crooned about the importance of sad songs. But for a new generation facing a new suite of traumas, a new musical genre has emerged: sadcore.
-
Google's top trends: What did Canadians search for in 2022?
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
Business
-
U.S. shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Before the pandemic, American consumers had gotten accustomed to instant gratification: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour, stores that stayed open around the clock to serve their every need.
-
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
-
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
Lifestyle
-
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
-
U.S. shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Before the pandemic, American consumers had gotten accustomed to instant gratification: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour, stores that stayed open around the clock to serve their every need.
-
Nanaimo, B.C., senior crochets more than 10,555 toques for charity
89-year-old Kathleen Remple has always been a positive person, even when she was growing up on the Prairies during the Great Depression. Today, she is focusing her enduring positivity and unwavering work ethic on crocheting multi-coloured toques.
Sports
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over Portugal
Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 49.
-
'He's incredible': Connor Bedard once again turning heads at Canada's world junior camp
Connor Bedard's highlight reel has been hard to miss. Already the presumptive first overall selection at the 2023 NHL draft, the 17-year-old phenom with a bullet shot and an ability to make the puck look like it's on a string has taken his game to new heights this season.
Autos
-
B.C. lowest for auto insurance rates, Alta. among the highest: report
A new report by Ernest and Young ranked the cheapest and most expensive auto insurance rates among nine provinces, with B.C. at the top spot for most affordable.
-
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.