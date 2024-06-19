Climate and Environment

    • Officials watching weather as seven wildfires burn in Labrador

    Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Fire officials are keeping a close eye on rising temperatures as seven wildfires burn in western and central Labrador.

    Newfoundland and Labrador forest fire duty officer Bryan Oke says four of those fires are burning out of control in central Labrador, but crews have managed to keep them from spreading much over the past few days.

    The three other fires, north of Labrador City in western Labrador, began early last week, while the central Labrador fires in the region around Churchill Falls began shortly thereafter.

    Oke says there are four water bombers and five helicopters working to douse the flames.

    He says officials will be watching the situation closely, as Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in central Labrador tonight, with rising temperatures and high winds expected to follow.

    Crews are also in touch with authorities in neighbouring Quebec, where two fires are burning near the boundary with Labrador.

    Oke says the number and severity of fires burning in Labrador are not unusual for this time of year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

