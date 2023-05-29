Nova Scotia's modern 'gold rush' poses huge risk to climate, expert warns
Nova Scotia is embarking on what many are calling its fourth gold rush -- but instead of panhandling for chunks of gold, mining operations in the province today consist of massive tailings ponds, enormous open pits extracting small traces of gold and a climate toll that one expert says we’re not properly tracking.
Alana Westwood, assistant professor at the School for Resource and Environmental Studies at Dalhousie University, says Nova Scotia’s regulations are woefully behind the times and nowhere near able to keep up with the explosion of new mining claims.
“This is happening across Canada, but Nova Scotia is starting to shape up as a bit of a flashpoint for a national conversation,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.
And some experts say the little-understood long-term impacts of contamination from gold mining in Nova Scotia coupled with a new gold rush may be creating a problem of an unknown scale.
There have been three gold rushes in Nova Scotia’s history: one in the early 1800s, another in the early 1900s, and the most recent in 1942.
Those early miners would never be able to comprehend the scale of mining operations today, Westwood said.
“(They) were using pickaxes, working underground, (in) quite small mines overall,” she said adding when it comes to modern mines, “We’re looking at what’s now really low quality ore. So about one gram per ton of rock, so that’s like a paper clip of gold for every Volkswagen Beetle of rock that you’re mining out of the ground today.”
In 2013, there were 158 mining exploration licenses active in Nova Scotia, covering just 1.5 per cent of Nova Scotia’s total surface, according to Westwood’s research.
A map of the province in 2013 shows only two mines either completed or in progress: the Touquoy Gold Mine and the Donkin Coking Coal Mine.
Just 10 years later, the same map looks vastly different.
There are more than 2,000 licenses, covering nearly a fifth of the province’s total land mass. In some regions of Nova Scotia, up to 50 per cent of the land mass is covered by mining exploration licenses. There are four completed mines, two of which are gold mines, with two other gold mines in progress. In 2022, the Touquoy gold mine received approval to increase the capacity of its massive tailings pond by raising the height of its wall by 2.5 metres and extending gold production at the mine site until December 2024.
UNDER REGULATED, OVER EXPANDING
One of the big issues with the explosion in gold mining within Nova Scotia is that regulations haven’t kept pace, Westwood says.
While the federal government introduced new environmental assessment regulations in 2019, broadening the scope of impact assessments for new projects to ensure that companies took climate change into account, among other changes, most mining projects in Nova Scotia go through provincial assessments, Westwood said.
“There are new federal impact assessment laws — these are meant to allow us to look at the predicted impacts of a project on human health, on the environment, on communities, and then make a decision on whether or not to proceed with that project,” she explained. “Nova Scotia’s laws are outdated at this point. There is a promise from the government to update them much more fulsomely, but we haven’t seen that materialize yet.”
The province’s environmental regulations were last updated in 1995, and don’t legally require companies to consider climate change or impacts on Indigenous peoples and nearby communities, Westwood said.
Nova Scotia’s Environment Act does specify that when an application for a project is being assessed for approval, the Minister will consider “concerns expressed by the public and aboriginal people about the adverse effects or the environmental effects of the proposed undertaking,” as well as “steps taken by the proponent” to address these concerns, but doesn’t include any reference to climate change.
“Meanwhile … there’s this huge increase in the number of claims being staked, and that is going to lead to more mines being proposed,” Westwood said. “There’s already more mines going through the impact assessment process than have been in years.”
Creating regulations for resource extraction in Canada is a difficult process, as lawmakers seek to balance economic concerns with environmental ones.
Over the last 25 years, all of Canada’s mineral reserves have been declining in production except for gold, according to a 2023 report from the Mining Association of Canada, with gold production worth more than 13 million in 2021, compared to 5.7 million in 2012.
The federal regulations have been under scrutiny since the Impact Assessment Act (IAA) was put in place in 2019. In March, the Supreme Court held a hearing on the constitutionality of the IAA, following an Alberta Court of Appeal decision in May 2022 that found the IAA was a federal overreach. Those who oppose the new regulations view them as an unnecessary limitation on resource development that will slow the economy.
According to Nova Scotia’s department of Environment and Climate Change, after a company has registered a project proposal for environmental assessment, the government will open Crown consultation with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia and seek public input to aid with the Minister’s decision. Some decisions end in a request for more specific info from the company, or for environmental reports to be completed to address larger missing gaps of information.
But Westwood said the current setup of Nova Scotia’s regulations don’t provide the ability to look properly at cumulative impacts of mining projects.
“Not just looking at one project, but looking at what happens if you have one mine and then you open another mine, and then you add other kinds of development in and around that,” she said.
“We’re already dealing with the legacy of pollution from the much smaller footprint gold mines we did have.”
AN UNKNOWN TOLL
The scale of environmental contamination that occurred in Nova Scotia’s first three gold rushes — and how much is still affecting the environment and communities today — is little understood.
A 2019 review found the topic is woefully under-researched, but that even the scant data we do have indicates that mercury and arsenic from abandoned gold mining sites can still be found in high levels in plants, fungi, fish and mammals.
“We have arsenic and mercury pollution still leaching from 100 (year) old gold mines, into our waterways, into our fish, we have methyl mercury above toxic levels from this pollution,” Westwood said.
“So I’m a little nervous that we’re going to end up with not just more of the same, but a lot more of the same if we don’t have better oversight and better engagement for communities to say, ‘okay, this is the development I want in my community, but there need to be safeguards,’ or, to say no to that development if they don’t want it in their community.”
Between the mid-1800s and 1950, there were more than 350 gold mines operating in Nova Scotia. A 2021 study looking at sediments in an urban lake, Lake Charles, which is located near a historical gold mining operation in Nova Scotia, found arsenic levels were 300 times above levels known to be toxic to living creatures.
One of the arguments responding to climate-based critiques of gold mining is that the precious metal is used extensively in circuitry and electronics, potentially aiding in shifts towards more electricity-based technology.
But that represents a fraction of the business, Westwood said.
“Only a small proportion goes into technology uses — about half is jewelry,” she said. “And then the remaining proportion mostly goes into investment. Corporations, governments, holding gold as a security, as currency. So very little of it is actually going towards these technological uses, or sort of the green transition.”
Pollutants and tailings waste from gold mines leaching into the ground or water isn’t an issue relegated purely to these historical mines.
In 2014, a tailings dam collapsed at the Mount Polley copper and gold mine in British Columbia, releasing more than 20 million cubic metres of mining wastewater.
A report by the Commission for Environmental Cooperation released in early May found that mining produces more pollutants than any other industry in North America, with an Ontario gold mine topping the list for Canada for most pollutants likely to impact human health.
Atlantic Mining NS Inc., an Australian gold mining company that operates the Touquoy gold mine, was fined $250,000 in February 2022 after pleading guilty to violating federal and provincial laws by depositing damaging substances into water near the gold mine. Atlantic Mining NS Inc. is a subsidiary of St Barbara Limited and is known also as Atlantic Gold Corp.
The government’s impact assessment registry, which lists information on potential and current projects within Canada, lists two upcoming Nova Scotia projects from Atlantic Mining NS Inc. as “in progress,” while a third, Cochrane Hill Gold Project, was terminated in August 2022 due to the company failing to provide required information for environmental assessment within the time limit.
All three projects, including a proposed open pit gold mine in Marinette, Nova Scotia called the Beaver Dam Mine Project, and an open pit gold mine 95 kilometres northeast of Halifax called the Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project, have sparked controversy.
Environmentalists called for the halting of the Cochrane Hill project in 2020 after a video showed wild Atlantic salmon preparing to spawn in a river near the proposed project.
The company has previously stated that the environment is an important consideration in its projects.
“Part of St Barbara's corporate commitments is to safety always, and respecting the environment,” the parent company said in a 2022 email statement to CTV News Atlantic in response to concerns about the Touquoy tailings pond being expanded. “Our company will continue to work with all parties to ensure we are living up to these commitments in the communities where we operate, now and into the future."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
The discussions, which some companies call 'stay interviews,' are designed to collect feedback from employees and are aimed at learning what the company can do to retain valued team members and keep them happy.
Nova Scotia's modern 'gold rush' poses huge risk to climate, expert warns
Nova Scotia is embarking on what many are calling its fourth gold rush — but instead of panhandling for chunks of gold, mining operations in the province today consist of massive tailings ponds, enormous open pits extracting small traces of gold and a climate toll that one expert says we’re not properly tracking.
Former Steelers, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games
Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
5 things to know for Monday, May 29, 2023
Albertans head to the polls on provincial election day, an engaged Ontario couple is shot dead while fleeing their landlord, and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a fifth term as president.
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Canada
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Farmers in Atlantic Canada battling 'abnormally dry' conditions, fearing continued drought
Farmers in Atlantic Canada are growing increasingly worried about drought, as many regions on the east coast have been classified as drier than usual for this time of year, with little rain in the forecast.
-
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
World
-
Belarus' Lukashenko says there can be 'nuclear weapons for everyone'
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that if any other country wanted to join a Russia-Belarus union there could be 'nuclear weapons for everyone.'
-
Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in regional vote
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday called an early general election for July 23 in a surprise move after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan retains power, now faces challenges over the economy and earthquake recovery
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a mandate to rule until 2028, securing five more years as leader of a country at the crossroads of Europe and Asia that plays a key role in NATO. He must now confront skyrocketing inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis and rebuild in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.
-
Uganda's president signs into law tough anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases
Uganda's president has signed into law tough new anti-gay legislation supported by many in this East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.
-
Poland's president approves law on Russia's influence that could target opposition
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday he will sign a bill that creates a powerful commission, ostensibly meant to investigate Russian influence in Poland but which critics view as a tool to remove from political life the political opponents of the ruling party, mostly notably opposition leader Donald Tusk.
-
Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens in Ukrainian capital
The attacks come at night, when most in Kyiv are sound asleep. The sirens wail across the Ukrainian capital, rousing bleary-eyed residents, who, after 15 months of war, have customized individual routines to cope with Russia's latest air campaign.
Politics
-
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
-
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Health
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
-
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
-
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
North Korea on Monday notified neighbouring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
-
China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030, another step in what looks like a new space race
China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, in what would be another advance in what's increasingly seen as a new space race pitting the Asian autocracy against the United States and its democratic allies.
-
Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus
It is a world wrapped in mystery - the seventh planet from the sun, Uranus, seen up close just once nearly four decades ago by a passing NASA probe and still warily guarding its secrets.
Entertainment
-
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series 'Route 66,' has died.
-
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
-
'The Little Mermaid' makes box office splash with US$95.5 million opening
'The Little Mermaid' made moviegoers want to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend.
Business
-
U.S. debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
-
Stock market today: Asian markets mostly higher after Biden-McCarthy deal on U.S. debt
Asian shares are mostly higher after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement on a deal to raise the U.S. national debt ceiling, though the measure requires approval by Congress.
-
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
Lifestyle
-
Halle Bailey's star role in 'Little Mermaid' is an inspiration for young Black girls. Here's why
Animated movies are often a child’s first exposure to media and film. And the representation of people of color in media influences how they feel about race as they mature, a study by the non-profit Common Sense has found.
-
How much would you pay for this piece of '70s nostalgia?
'The Brady Bunch' house has hit the market for any fan of groovy ’70s pop culture, but it’ll take much more than a hunch to get your hands on it.
-
'We have an influence': How some Canadians are inspiring others to focus on the environment
From actions in their local communities to mass demonstrations, here's how Canadians from all walks of life are inspiring others to take part in helping the environment.
Sports
-
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
-
French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz ready to get started at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, two men expected to go far at the French Open, make their 2023 Roland Garros debuts on Monday against a pair of opponents who never have played a Grand Slam match.
-
Former Steelers, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games
Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Le Mans 24-hour race to include hydrogen-powered vehicles starting in 2026
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday.