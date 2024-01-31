Climate and Environment

    • Norway prepares for biggest storm in 30 years

    This photo privided by Tromso Fire and Rescue on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, shows blowed off parts of the roof of a building after a storm on Kvaloya, Norway. (Tromsø fire and rescue via NTB) This photo privided by Tromso Fire and Rescue on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, shows blowed off parts of the roof of a building after a storm on Kvaloya, Norway. (Tromsø fire and rescue via NTB)
    Share
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

     Norway's central Atlantic coast battened down on Wednesday as authorities warned that the country could see its most powerful storm in three decades and urged people to stay indoors.

    Hurricane-force winds were expected to hit the region, as air traffic companies and ferry lines predicted disruptions. Police warned that gusts of 126 to 180 kilometres per hour (78 to 112 miles per hour) were expected.

    By midday Wednesday, there were scattered reports of ferry lines linking Norwegians islands suspending their services, and the closing of schools, roads, tunnels and bridges across the mountainous country.

    Named "Ingunn" by Norwegian meteorologists, the storm was expected to land in central Norway around midday Wednesday before moving north Thursday.

    The storm is expected to hit the same area as the 1992 New Year's hurricane, one of the strongest storms in Norway's history, the newspaper VG wrote.

    Authorities issued a red warning, the highest level, for the area around the city of Trondheim, where strong winds were expected Wednesday. Another red warning also was issued for the Lofoten islands, up north along the coast in the Arctic.

    "Red hazard warnings are rare and must be taken with the utmost seriousness," said Nils Karb├╕ of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

    Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store planned to return to Oslo Wednesday, the Norwegian news agency NTB wrote.

    No flights were cancelled as of Wednesday morning, but spokeswoman Catharina Solli of the domestic airline Wideroe said that they "take it airport by airport as we go along," NTB wrote.

    Police asked people to avoid going outside if possible, and to watch for flying objects when doing so.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about human brain implants

    If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News