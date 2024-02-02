Norway expects landslides, avalanches and heavy rain after the worst storm in over 30 years

Melanie Joly in Kyiv to launch global push to get Russia to return Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
Norwegian authorities issued several warnings for landslides and avalanches in southern Norway Friday as bad weather continued to hammer the Scandinavian country. In the northern part of the country, officials said roads might be closed at short notice.
Flights to and from the airport in Tromsoe, a city in the Arctic, resumed Friday after some 200 passengers had to sleep there because of Norway’s most powerful storm since 1992.
The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said strong winds were still blowing over northern Norway and warned that rain was expected in the southern part of the country with up to 100 millimetres (4 inches) within 24 hours.
The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate issued its highest avalanche warnings for most of southern and central Norway for the coming days.
Police in southeastern Norway reported several accidents — including a school bus skidding off the road — because of icy surfaces. No one was injured.
The storm, named Ingunn by Norwegian meteorologists, brought gusts of up to 180 kilometres per hour (112 mph) in some places. The strong wind, rain and snow ripped off roofs, cancelled flights and left thousands without power. Areas were flooded and ferry operators suspended service. There were scattered reports of closed schools, roads, tunnels and bridges.
In neighbouring Sweden and Denmark, strong winds and rain are also expected over the weekend.
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
It’s Groundhog Day, again. The beloved and occasionally controversial annual event that inspired the classic Bill Murray comedy film will see celebrity rodents make their spring predictions today.
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
A senior Hamas official said Friday the group will respond "very soon" to a proposal that includes extended pauses in Gaza fighting and phased exchanges of Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
With some very senior Royal Family members out of action for health reasons, who will be out on duty for the Firm? Royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about some younger members of the family who she would like to see step in, and step up.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
The Supreme Court of Canada will release its ruling today on whether Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government can keep his cabinet minister’s mandate letters secret.
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
Nikki Haley 's path to the GOP nomination is rapidly shrinking following recent losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. But she's vowing to stay in the race indefinitely, backed by thousands of committed donors.
A truck loaded with liquid petroleum gas cylinders exploded and set off a late-night inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, killing at least three people and injuring more than 270, officials said Friday, with the death toll expected to rise.
A Ukrainian intelligence official said that the country has repeatedly asked Russia to hand over the bodies of scores of prisoners of war who Moscow claimed were killed in the downing of a Russian military transport plane by Ukrainian forces.
A man who died at a Japanese hospital this week told police before he passed away that he was one of the country's most wanted fugitives and had been on the run for nearly 50 years for being part of a radical group that carried out bombings in the 1970s, police said Friday.
Police and student protesters clashed in the centre of the Greek capital on Thursday after a demonstration against government plans to allow private universities.
A New Hampshire man was charged Thursday with assaulting two 7-year-old children at an elementary school, two weeks after similar charges were filed against another worker at the school.
Experts say instead of enticing a foreign grocer to come to Canada, Ottawa should look at ways to support smaller and regional grocery companies to boost competition.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
Many corners of Canada's diverse musical landscape will be represented at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in one of the strongest and most eclectic showings in recent memory.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Argylle,' 'The Greatest Night in Pop' and 'Fitting in.'
She was a teenaged aspiring R&B singer and rapper who had gotten an appointment at Jam Master Jay's recording studio. But just minutes after Yarrah Concepcion met the Run-DMC star, he was shot dead.
When Mark Zuckerberg turned at a Senate hearing to address the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media, it felt like a time-worn convention had sprung back to life.
Two gunmen took seven hostages at a factory owned by U.S. company Procter & Gamble in northwest Turkiye on Thursday, according to media reports, apparently in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has received a proposal to take the retailer private from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., holding companies of Gerry Schwartz which already own 56 per cent of the company.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The sexual assault case of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.
Savannah Harmon had a hat trick and added two assists to lead Team King to a 5-3 win over Team Kloss on Thursday in the Professional Women's Hockey League showcase at the NHL all-star weekend.
It was a passionate student letter in 2020 that caused the Southern York County school board to reconsider its logo: a Native American man, representing the 'Warriors.'
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.
