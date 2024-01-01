North and South Korea brace for tsunami after Japan quake

Climate and Environment

    A member of Korea coast guard patrols to watch for possible changes in sea levels on a beach in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (You Hyung-jae / Yonhap)
    SEOUL -

    A tsunami measuring under one metre reached South Korea's east coast in the wake of a massive earthquake that hit Japan on Monday, South Korea's meteorological agency said, which added there may be more and larger waves in the next hours.

    The first tsunami to reach South Korea's coast was 67 cm but it may increase in size after the initial waves and may continue for more than 24 hours, the meteorological agency said

    Separately, North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its coast of possible waves of more than 2 metres, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the North's state radio.

    South Korea's Gangwon province warned residents to take precautions and evacuate to higher ground, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

    The east coast province told residents in emergency messages to stay away from the coast and evacuate to higher ground. The city of Samcheok advised residents to move to areas higher than a three-story building, the ministry said.

