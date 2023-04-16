No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan

No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan

Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.

From left, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pose at a welcoming event for G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, on April 16, 2023. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

