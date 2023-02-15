New Zealand police have 'grave concerns' for unaccounted residents after cyclone

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

5 things to know for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A class-action lawsuit alleges a former Montreal principal sexually abused young students, a new report says Canada needs a spike in housing development as immigration ramps up, and what we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Ohio derailment aftermath: How worried should people be?

    It’s been more than a week since about 50 cars of a freight train derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania state line, apparently because of a mechanical issue with a rail car axle. No one was injured in that wreck. But concerns about air quality and the hazardous chemicals on board the train prompted some village residents to leave, and officials later ordered the evacuation of the immediate area as fears grew about a potential explosion of smouldering wreckage.

    A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern train, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • U-Haul driver saw 'object' before deadly rampage: police

    A U-Haul driver who veered onto sidewalks and rammed into bicyclists and moped riders Monday in New York City, killing one person and injuring eight, claimed he started mowing down people after seeing an 'invisible object' coming toward the truck, police said Tuesday.

  • Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Turkiye's modern history

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkiye as a result of last week's earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country's founding 100 years ago. While the death toll is almost certain to rise even further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to meet basic needs.

