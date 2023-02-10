New Zealand braces for its most intense tropical cyclone since the 1990s
New Zealand is bracing for its most intense tropical cyclone since the 1990s. Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is heading toward the North Island just two weeks after the area was hit with record flooding.
On January 27th, 240 mm (9.44 inches) of rain fell in Auckland, the country's largest city. That marked the most rainfall the city had ever seen in a day, and it was the equivalent of their entire summer's worth of rain.
Now, a new threat is set to bring ferocious winds and devastating rains to Auckland and the North Island.
The New Zealand MetService is forecasting that Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to impact the northern parts of New Zealand on Sunday and continue through Tuesday.
"Those areas that are already vulnerable following last week's weather are expected to see more rain, strong wind, heavy swells and coastal inundation which will exacerbate the situation," said Lisa Murray, Head of Weather Communication at MetService. "If the cyclone continues on its current path towards the north of Aotearoa New Zealand, we can expect this to be an extreme weather event with widespread damage.
Gabrielle is currently the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 140 kph (85 mph) as it churns over the Coral Sea, a few hundred kilometers off the Queensland coast of Australia. While it will likely weaken a little more before making landfall, the mountanous terrain can rapidly increase wind speeds and rainfall.
"This is the most intense tropical storm that we've seen threaten the northern part of New Zealand since the 1990s," Philip Duncan, head forecaster at New Zealand-based Weather Watch, tells CNN.
While the storm may also lose its tropical characteristics and become a post-tropical system, it is not expected to lose its punch.
"We're expecting 100 to 300 mm [of rainfall] for many parts of the North Island's north and eastern sides, with even greater totals if Gabrielle stalls or slows down," Duncan said. "This rain will cause more slips/landslides, road closures, flight cancellations and possibly damage more homes as we saw in January."
Heavy rain watches have been issued for northern New Zealand starting on Sunday as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle approaches with the threat of heavy rain and high wind gusts.
Another heavy rain watch has also been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula and for Gisborne, where rainfall totals of 200 mm to 400 mm or more are possible.
"The duration of the event and the amount of rain forecast is highly dependent on the track of Cyclone Gabrielle, and this Watch could be upgraded to an Orange or possibly Red warning in the coming days," warns the New Zealand MetService.
High wind watches have also been issued for most of the North Island of New Zealand.
Winds are likely to gust over 100 kph (62 mph) and could reach 150 kph (93 mph) in the higher terrain and along the immediate coastline. Conditions are expected to begin deteriorating Sunday and the worst of the storm should impact the country from Monday into Tuesday, local time.
"Don't forget a cyclone brings severe damaging wind as well as heavy rain and swell," Murray said. "As the ground is already sodden, trees are more likely to topple, which could cause power outages."
Along with wind and rain, there will also be heavy swells along the coastline for eastern areas and a storm surge of close to half a meter on top of that.
Tropical Cyclone Gita impacted the South Island in 2018, which was rare because of how far south it moved, according to Duncan. However, that storm only impacted around 100,000 to 150,000 people while Gabrielle poses a threat to around 2.5 million. Duncan says the last major cyclone event to affect northern New Zealand was during the 1996-97 cyclone season with Cyclones Fergus and Drena.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer after funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of "significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
Canada
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
-
Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Brampton teen
A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old Brampton teen in 2021.
-
Rocky Mountains blasted by Parks Canada to control avalanche risk
Parks Canada launched avalanche control operations in the eastern Rocky Mountains between Banff and Jasper national parks Thursday, using explosives to shift massive amounts of snow.
World
-
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
-
Texas state police won't punish more officers over Uvalde
Texas state police will not discipline any more of its officers over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead as heavily armed agents hesitated to confront the lone gunman, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.
-
Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings
Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths.
-
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment
Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states.
-
FBI searches Pence's Indiana home in classified docs probe
The FBI searched former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence 's Indiana home on Friday for possible classified records, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there, according to two people familiar with the action.
-
Two dead including child after car rams people at Jerusalem bus stop
A car drove into several people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police have described as a "ramming terror attack."
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
-
Trade minister says she hopes public sees her 'sincerity' since admitting ethics error
International Trade Minister Mary Ng said Friday she hopes Canadians will see the 'sincerity' in her efforts to make amends after breaking federal ethics rules, while sidestepping demands that she resign or refund taxpayers.
Health
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
-
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink probed over material shipments
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink is being probed over its shipping methods after an animal rights group contacted the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. officials said.
-
Sextortion warning: How to protect yourself from scammers seeking nude photos, money
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
Entertainment
-
Evangeline Lilly has 'intense' visit with Jeremy Renner
Evangeline Lilly has offered an update on her Marvel colleague Jeremy Renner's recovery.
-
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film "Rust."
-
British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan
Britain's press regulator said on Thursday it would investigate a column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun newspaper in which he hoped Prince Harry's wife Meghan would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets.
Business
-
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
-
Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack on bookstore's website, payment system
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.
-
Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes
A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
Lifestyle
-
It took 33 years for this book to be returned to the library
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
A fire table sold at Home Depot is being recalled -- due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning people about the fire hazard posed by a fire table sold at a popular hardware store.
-
3 cheers for near-beer! No and low-alcohol options are a growing trend
Some Canadians have been drinking less alcohol lately as part of Dry January or Dry February. As it turns out, low alcohol and no-alcohol options are gaining popularity.
Sports
-
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer after funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of "significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
-
Canada Soccer names Quebec Soccer boss Mathieu Chamberland as its new COO
Canada Soccer has named Mathieu Chamberland its new chief operating officer. Chamberland has spent the last five years as general director at Soccer Quebec (Federation de soccer du Quebec).
-
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals in Saudi Pro League game
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.