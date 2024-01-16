New York City, Philadelphia finally get notable snow while other parts of the U.S. get a deep shiver

Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Major cities on the East Coast broke a snow drought of sorts Tuesday while other parts of the U.S. struggled with perilously low temperatures that closed schools, cut power and likely contributed to deaths by cold exposure.
New York City's Central Park recorded more than an inch (2.54 centimeters) of snow since midnight, the first time since 2022 that it had at least an inch the same day. The National Weather Service said Philadelphia snapped a similar 715-day streak, too.
More than 90,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power, most of them in Oregon, Texas and Louisiana, after widespread outages that began last weekend. Portland General Electric warned that the threat of freezing rain could delay restoration efforts, and the grid operator in Texas asked residents to voluntarily cut back on electricity.
Schools were closed in Portland and other major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Tennessee, across New England and in the Washington, D.C., region. Federal offices in the nation's capital were closed as roughly 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) of snow hit the area.
The storms and frigid temperatures affected everything from air travel to NFL playoff games to Iowa's presidential caucuses, and were also the cause of several deaths.
Another day of record cold temperatures was predicted across much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest, with wind chills below minus 30 (minus 34.4 Celsius) extending into the mid-Mississippi Valley.
In Memphis, the Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies electricity to 10 million people in seven states, asked customers to voluntarily reduce power to avoid brownouts and blackouts, citing an "unusually high demand" for electricity because of the cold.
Parts of Nashville, Tennessee, received 9 inches of snow (23 centimeters) beginning Sunday -- nearly twice the annual average. Maeve McConville said she and her sister were stuck inside an American Airlines plane for seven hours Monday after arriving from Washington.
"The pilot came on and said, 'No gates available, and ground operations just told us it's going to be at least an hour,"' McConville told The Associated Press.
But an hour turned into many hours. McConville said portable stairs were taken to the plane but were unusable. American said "challenging conditions" made gate arrivals very difficult. Passengers watched hours of TV and movies as they waited to be returned to a gate.
"I've now seen all of season four of `Friday Night Lights,"' McConville said.
At least four people in the Portland area died, including two people from suspected hypothermia. In Wisconsin, the deaths of three homeless people in the Milwaukee area were under investigation. New Jersey authorities said two people died when their SUV collided with a snowplow on the slick Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County.
A man in Chicago fought off the Arctic-like cold Tuesday with a fire made from cardboard, splintered pallets and other trash under Interstate 90/94 in Chicago. Others without a secure home sought shelter in more than 20 tents erected nearby.
In the Pacific Northwest, ice storm warnings were in effect through Wednesday morning. In parts of the Cascades into the Northern Rockies, 15 to 28 inches (38 to 71 centimeters) of snow was possible.
Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, warned that the region should brace for a foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow through Thursday, on top of a mighty storm that delayed an NFL playoff game for a day.
Armed with only a shovel, Belinda Bonacquisti credited a 14-year-old boy with a snowblower who helped her clear 3 feet (90 centimeters) centimeters from her suburban Buffalo driveway Monday.
"I didn't know where he came from or what direction," she told WKBW-TV. "He just really bailed me out."
Voters handed former President Donald Trump a win Monday night in the coldest first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on record. Temperatures dipped to minus 3 degrees (minus 19.4 C) in Des Moines, with the wind chill making it feel far colder.
Despite the threats posed by cold weather, there still was room for frivolity.
In Philadelphia, more than 3 inches (7.62 centimenter) of snow finally fell after a long dry spell. Isaiah Stout said his kids "lost their minds" and wanted to play outside.
"We had to run to Target," Stout said. "It was really crazy in there. Got their snowsuits and their snow boots and now they're excited. So this is cool. Really cool."
Dan O'Conor, known as the "Great Lake Jumper," did his usual morning flip into Lake Michigan in Chicago where the air temperature was at minus 5 degrees (minus 15 C), according to his social media feed.
"To get the amount of UV rays that I like, you've got to get them while they're here. And right now is a good time," retired carpenter Richard Wineberg, 71, said as he watched O'Conor and explained his morning walk in the winter sun at Montrose Harbor.
In Washington, a friendly snowball fight broke out among a few dozen people on the National Mall. The group even has a name: the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association.
"It's a way just to let off steam," Michael Lipin said, brushing snow off his cap, "bring some childhood memories back."
------
Associated Press reporters Claire Rush in Portland, Oregon; Michael Hill in Albany, New York; Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; and Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed to this story.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Iran launched attacks Tuesday in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl, potentially further raising tensions in a Middle East already roiled by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Pakistan said the strikes killed two children and wounded three others in an assault it described as an "unprovoked violation" of its airspace.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday hosted North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui for talks on expanding ties between the countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighbouring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful.
Alex Murdaugh faces a steep uphill battle in his push for a new murder trial after a state judge on Tuesday limited witness questioning and set a high burden of proof surrounding accusations that the court clerk tampered with the jury during last year's sensational proceedings.
In a notable test Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders is forcing colleagues to vote on record whether to investigate human rights abuses in the Israel-Hamas war, a step toward potentially limiting U.S. military aid to Israel as its devastating attacks on Gaza grind past 100 days.
Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, a crucial victory that reinforces the former president's grip on his party at the outset of the GOP's 2024 nomination fight.
Voters in the United States will likely face a choice in the November presidential election between optimism for the future, or nostalgia for a past that never existed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
The federal government will not bankroll sensitive scientific research tied to dozens of schools, institutes and labs in China, Iran and Russia under new restrictions announced Tuesday.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Researchers have identified a specific single-celled microbe that they say may be key in helping coral survive disastrous ocean-warming events such as coral bleaching.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the US$3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation's biggest low-cost airline.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
