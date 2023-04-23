New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare

For animals that camouflage to hide from predators during the winter, a new study shows how climate change is presenting a unique challenge that could have ripple effects on their entire ecosystem.

As global warming reduces snowfall in the Far North, scientists from Canada and the United States set out to determine how this is impacting animals that change colour during the winter season, such as snowshoe hares. They looked at decades of data involving nearly 4,500 snowshoe hares in Yukon’s Kluane National Park.

Although these hares have started to adapt by waiting longer to turn pure white, researchers say climate change has made it tougher for them to nail their timing. Data also shows that waiting too long to change colour from brown to white can be deadly.

CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin has more in this month’s Riskin Report. Click the video at the top of this article to watch.