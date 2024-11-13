Climate and Environment

    • New storms and flooding in Spain threaten hard-hit Valencia again

    Spain's King Felipe VI speaks with journalists after a visit in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) Spain's King Felipe VI speaks with journalists after a visit in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
    Madrid -

    New storms in Spain caused school closures and train cancellations on Wednesday, two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other parts of the country killed more than 220 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

    Coastal areas of Valencia were placed under the highest alert on Wednesday evening. Forecasters said up to 180 millimetres of rain could fall there within five hours.

    Cleanup efforts in parts of Valencia hardest hit by the Oct. 29 storm were still continuing, and there were concerns over what more rain could bring to streets still covered with mud and debris.

    In southern Malaga province, streets were flooded, while 3,000 people near the Guadalhorce river were moved from their homes as a preventive measure. Schools across the province were closed, along with many stores. High-speed AVE train service was canceled between Malaga and Madrid as well as Barcelona and Valencia.

    There were no reports of any deaths.

    Spanish weather forecaster AEMET put Malaga on red alert, saying up to 70 millimetres of rain had accumulated in an hour. Parts of Tarragona province in the east also faced heavy rain and remained under red alert.

    The forecast in Malaga delayed the start of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals between Spain and Poland, which was set for Wednesday.

    The storm system affecting Spain is caused by warm air that collides with stagnant cold air and forms powerful rain clouds. Experts say that drought and flood cycles are increasing with climate change.

