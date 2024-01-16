Climate and Environment

    • New mud volcanoes discovered in Caribbean island of Trinidad after small eruption

    In this file photo, a wave crashes over an underwater mud volcano off the coast of Mayaro on the eastern shore of Trinidad, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) In this file photo, a wave crashes over an underwater mud volcano off the coast of Mayaro on the eastern shore of Trinidad, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

    Experts are analyzing a new set of small mud volcanoes discovered in recent days in the eastern Caribbean island of Trinidad that have prompted authorities to prepare evacuation plans.

    Officials said they plan to meet with residents in the eastern part of the island this week after a small mud volcano erupted Thursday in the Cascadoux Trace area. No injuries or damage were reported, although a handful of families were evacuated.

    At least five other new mud volcano craters have been discovered since last week's eruption.

    Raymond Cozier, chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, told reporters Monday that the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center is helping investigate the mud volcanoes, which are currently bubbling but not erupting.

    Trinidad has long been known to have mud volcanos, and several of them have become tourist attractions.

    A total of nearly two dozen mud volcanoes have been identified in the southern region of Trinidad near oil and gas reserves, although none in the sister island of Tobago, according to the twin-island nation's The National Trust foundation.

    One of Trinidad's most well-known mud volcanoes, Piparo, erupted in 1997 and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

