New Mexico authorities: 2 dead, 309 people rescued after severe flooding in and near Roswell

'He’s a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall produced severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least two people dead.
Guard officials said 309 people had been rescued since Saturday, with 38 of those taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
New Mexico State Police said two people died as a result of the flash flood, but information on the victims or the circumstances of their deaths wasn't immediately released.
Roswell city officials said water levels had receded in many parts of the city but remained high in the downtown area. All roads leading to and from the city were closed Sunday, authorities said.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said 5.78 inches (about 14.7 centimetres) of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches (about 14.6 centimetres) set on Nov. 1, 1901, for the southeastern New Mexico city.
Meteorologists said more rain and flash floods were possible.
As several homes and businesses began to flood Saturday night, authorities said seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters. Other vehicles were swept away into a river channel.
Albuquerque TV station KOAT reported that Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington was seen standing on top of his vehicle surrounded by floodwaters. Herrington said he had to go to the roof of his vehicle when it and several other vehicles became stranded in water that rose up to the windows.
Authorities set up a shelter at the Eastern New Mexico state fairgrounds for Roswell residents displaced by the flooding.
“We’ve worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety,” Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s adjutant general, said in a statement.
Guard officials said they will “remain on duty to help Roswell as long as necessary” with 57 guardsmen on the ground.
They said the Guard had several tactical vehicles at the scene that were capable of driving in 4 feet (1.2 metres) of water.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
First responders are searching for the owner of a home in Coquitlam, B.C., that was destroyed by a mudslide Saturday.
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Georgia authorities said Sunday they are investigating the 'catastrophic failure' of a dock gangway that collapsed and killed seven on Sapelo Island, where crowds had gathered for a fall celebration by the island’s tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
First responders are searching for the owner of a home in Coquitlam, B.C., that was destroyed by a mudslide Saturday.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
A local volunteer group has agreed to step in a South Kanata home that was infested with rats.
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
The United States is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel's plans to attack Iran, three U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.
Nearly three years ago to the day, Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II was admitted to a Richmond, Ky. emergency room amid a bout of cardiac arrest. Hoover's family says they were told he showed no signs of brain activity, and the following day, they decided to take him off life support.
Many Cubans were waiting in anguish on Sunday as electricity on much of the island has yet to be totally restored after days of blackout.
A video purporting to show dozens of North Korean recruits lining up to collect Russian military fatigues has been released by Ukrainian officials, who say it shows the introduction of troops sent by Pyongyang into the conflict.
The U.S is investigating a leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence about Israel’s plans for retaliation against Iran, according to three people familiar with the matter. One of the people familiar confirmed the documents' authenticity.
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
India's high commissioner to Canada — who has been expelled from the country — says while the economic relationship between Canada and India will likely be preserved, the political one is now characterized by 'mistrust.'
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
Data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows that 89 per cent of young people who have died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous.
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
In the fight against cyber attackers, they reason AI can help just as much as it harms.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
London’s Hyde Park was one of the several sites around the world this weekend for an outpouring of love, grief and recollection in honor of Liam Payne, the former One Direction boy band member who tragically fell to his death at a hotel in Buenos Aires last week at the age of 31.
The Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year.
Elba aims to build film studios across Africa, starting in Zanzibar, the Tanzanian semi-autonomous island renowned for its white sand beaches.
Importers say a new online portal for collecting taxes on goods shipped into Canada is creating headaches ahead of its rollout this week, with potential implications for consumers.
Tobacco policy experts say without further pressure, major companies are unlikely to shift their business models toward less harmful alternatives despite a proposed settlement reached that would see three industry giants pay out billions to smokers and their families.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
While many Canadians created home offices at the height of the pandemic, recent Statistics Canada data reveal the number of people who work from home is about 18 per cent.
Jordan Eberle scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night.
Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves as the New York Rangers downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Saturday.
Chad Kelly threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Toronto Argonauts held on for a 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks to clinch a home playoff game on Saturday afternoon.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives was too close to call on election night, with initial results showing the parties separated by less than one percent in five ridings.
First responders are searching for the owner of a home in Coquitlam, B.C., that was destroyed by a mudslide Saturday.
Rainfall and flood warnings remained in effect for parts of B.C.'s South Coast Sunday, with periods of heavy rain in the forecast through the afternoon.
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election.
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Tobacco policy experts say without further pressure, major companies are unlikely to shift their business models toward less harmful alternatives despite a proposed settlement reached that would see three industry giants pay out billions to smokers and their families.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.
A fire damaged a significant home in Bearspaw Saturday night.
Family and friends of the Honourable Norman L. Kwong, better known as Normie to many Calgarians, came together to honour him on Saturday.
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
Brockville police say a man has died in a scuba diving incident in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday afternoon.
A driver from Brockville, Ont. is facing charges after being stopped on Highway 416 while on his way to Ottawa for a date, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a four-alarm fire broke out at a multi-apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday.
Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed that another vehicle was set on fire in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Quebec's largest school service centre is suspending 11 teachers at a Montreal elementary school after a government investigation found they fostered a "toxic" environment.
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
It was the start the Edmonton Oilers wanted. The finish against the host Dallas Stars, however, was not.
Police are looking for a man who assaulted a bus driver on Saturday in central Edmonton.
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
Art Across the Marsh Studio Tour has 25 studios and 40-50 artists on display for it’s 25th year.
Winnipeg Police Service crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are reminding residents to report when they see individuals entering boarded up buildings after two vacant structure fires Saturday.
A group of Winnipeggers were honoured with medals Saturday, as part of the city’s 150th anniversary celebrations.
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is highlighting an incident which saw a driver fail to pull over for police and subsequently park his vehicle and walk away.
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Sarnia Police Service (SPS) arrested an alleged impaired driver who lost control of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a tent at the Rainbow Park encampment.
OPP have identified the driver and passenger involved in Saturday’s fatal collision in Norfolk County.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Orillia Sunday afternoon, which resulted in one person getting transported to hospital.
A pickup truck fire on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay region Sunday morning resulted in no injuries but caused significant damage to the vehicle.
For the past five years, Orillia resident Derick Lehmann has been hosting a unique Halloween show at his home every October weekend, turning the side of his home into a video projection board for various Halloween stories.
One person running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon is dead after collapsing on the Canadian side of the cross-border route.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
A sold-out crowd of professional wrestling fans in Windsor, Ont. set the stage for the debut edition of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP).
The race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives was too close to call on election night, with initial results showing the parties separated by less than one percent in five ridings.
Rainfall and flood warnings remained in effect for parts of B.C.'s South Coast Sunday, with periods of heavy rain in the forecast through the afternoon.
British Columbia woke up Sunday to a reshaped political landscape but no clear winner of a provincial election marked by the rise of the B.C. Conservatives from the political fringe to centre stage.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.