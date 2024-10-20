Climate and Environment

    • New Mexico authorities: 1 dead, 290 people rescued after severe flooding in Roswell, Chaves County

    Flooding
    Share
    ROSWELL, N.M. -

    The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall resulted in severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least one person dead.

    Guard officials said 290 people have been rescued since Saturday with 38 of those taken to hospitals.

    City officials said one person has died, but no details were released.

    The National Weather Service said 5.78 inches (about 14.7 centimetres) of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches (about 14.6 centimetres) set on Nov. 1, 1901 for the southeastern New Mexico city.

    As several homes and businesses began to flood Saturday, authorities said seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters.

    Albuquerque TV station KOAT reported that the county sheriff had to evacuate onto the roof of his vehicle after his truck was among several vehicles stranded in water that rose up to the windows.

    Roswell police said there were ongoing rescue operations in the city Sunday with meteorologists saying more rain and flash floods were possible.

    “We’ve worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety,” Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s adjutant general, said in a statement.

    Guard officials said they will “remain on duty to help Roswell as long as necessary” with 57 guardsmen on the ground.

    They said the Guard had several tactical vehicles at the scene that were capable of driving in 4 feet (1.2 metres) of water.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News