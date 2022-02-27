From fires to floods, from heat waves to bitter cold snaps, climate change is making every type of extreme weather more common.

Take, for example, the record-setting heat that baked parts of British Columbia last summer. Scientists say that region would only get that hot once every 150,000 years if the world was still at pre-industrial temperatures, will get that hot once every 1,000 years if current conditions are maintained, and may heat to that degree once every 10 years if Paris Agreement targets are not reached.

The same idea holds true for rogue waves – unpredictable bursts of water that tower far above every other wave in their vicinity.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains how much more common rogue waves could be by the end of the century, and explains the Canadian connection to the most "rogue" wave of all.

