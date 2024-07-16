Nearly all provinces and one territory facing higher-than-normal heat

Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, with humidex values reaching nearly 40 in some regions.

Here is where heat warnings have been issued, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

Ontario and Quebec

Southwestern Ontario is under a severe thunderstorm watch on Tuesday morning.

The Toronto and Ottawa areas can also expect a moderate risk of storms Tuesday, bringing with them heavy rain, strong winds and a chance of hail.

Extreme heat is forecast Tuesday for Montreal and is expected to last until Wednesday night, with temperatures feeling as warm as 35 to 37 C.

McEwen said that while it is hot elsewhere in southern Ontario and Quebec, warnings were not in place as of early Tuesday morning.

The Maritimes

Nearly all regions of Atlantic Canada will experience extreme heat, except Nova Scotia's southern-most communities, McEwen said.

Temperatures in New Brunswick are predicted to reach highs of 28 to 31, with humidex levels at 36 to 38.

Prince Edward Island can expect similar temperatures and humidex up to 39, though McEwen said the coast will experience cooler temperatures.

Regions in Nova Scotia will also get similar warm conditions, which may improve by Wednesday night. In northern Nova Scotia, extreme heat could last into Thursday.

No alerts are in effect in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Prairies, Western Canada and N.W.T

Heat felt across Alberta could continue for eight to 10 days, with highs of 28 to 35 and overnight temperatures between 12 and 20, McEwen said.

In B.C., daytime highs in parts of the province are in the high 30s, while overnight lows will cool to mid-teens for this week. Residents in some parts of the Interior, including Kelowna, can expect a high of 38 on Tuesday.

Temperatures are cooler along the coast, with Vancouver seeing forecast highs in the mid 20s, but the humidex is 30 near the water, and higher inland, Environment Canada said.

Up north, the Northwest Territories is also experiencing heat this week, with temperatures forecast in the high 20s to mid-30s during the day and overnight lows of 14 to 21 C in some regions.

Smoke and air quality warnings are issued for north of Saskatoon, northeast Saskatchewan, parts of N.W.T., and northern Alberta.