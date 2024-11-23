Nations at UN climate talks agree on US$300B a year for poor countries in a compromise deal

7 suspects, including 13-year-old, charged following 'violent' home invasion north of Toronto
Countries agreed on a deal to inject at least US$300 billion annually in humanity's fight against climate change, aimed at helping poor nations cope with the ravages of global warming at tense United Nations climate talks in the city where industry first tapped oil.
The $300 billion will go to developing countries who need the cash to wean themselves off the coal, oil and gas that causes the globe to overheat, adapt to future warming and pay for the damage caused by climate change's extreme weather. It's not near the full amount of $1.3 trillion that developing countries were asking for, but it's three times the $100 billion a year deal from 2009 that is expiring. Delegations said this deal is headed in the right direction, with hopes that more money flows in the future.
"Everybody is committed to having an agreement," Fiji delegation chief Biman Prasad said as the deal was being finalized. "They are not necessarily happy about everything, but the bottom line is everybody wants a good agreement."
It's also a critical step toward helping countries on the receiving end create more ambitious targets to limit or cut emissions of heat-trapping gases that are due early next year. It's part of the plan to keep cutting pollution with new targets every five years, which the world agreed to at the UN talks in Paris in 2015.
The Paris agreement set the system of regular ratcheting up climate fighting ambition as away to keep warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The world is already at 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit) and carbon emissions keep rising.
Countries also anticipate that this deal will send signals that help drive funding from other sources, like multilateral development banks and private sources. That was always part of the discussion at these talks -- rich countries didn't think it was realistic to only rely on public funding sources -- but poor countries worried that if the money came in loans instead of grants, it would send them sliding further backward into debt that they already struggle with.
"The $300 billion goal is not enough, but is an important down payment toward a safer, more equitable future," said World Resources Institute President Ani Dasgupta. "This deal gets us off the starting block. Now the race is on to raise much more climate finance from a range of public and private sources, putting the whole financial system to work behind developing countries' transitions."
It's more than the $250 billion that was on the table in the first draft of the text, which outraged many countries and led to a period of frustration and stalling over the final hours of the summit. After an initial proposal of $250 billion a year was soundly rejected, the Azerbaijan presidency brewed up a new rough draft of $300 billion, that was never formally presented, but also dismissed roundly by African nations and small island states, according to messages relayed from inside.
The several different texts adopted early Sunday morning included a vague but not specific reference to last year's Global Stocktake approved in Dubai. Last year there was a battle about first-of-its-kind language on getting rid of the oil, coal and natural gas, but instead it called for a transition away from fossil fuels. The latest talks only referred to the Dubai deal, but did not explicitly repeat the call for a transition away from fossil fuels.
Countries also agreed on the adoption of Article 6, creating markets to trade carbon pollution rights, an idea that was set up as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement to help nations work together to reduce climate-causing pollution. Part of that was a system of carbon credits, allowing nations to put planet-warming gasses in the air if they offset emissions elsewhere. Backers said a U.N.-backed market could generate up to an additional $250 billion a year in climate financial aid.
Despite its approval, carbon markets remain a contentious plan because many experts say the new rules adopted don't prevent misuse, don't work and give big polluters an excuse to continue spewing emissions.
"What they've done essentially is undermine the mandate to try to reach 1.5," said Tamara Gilbertson, climate justice program coordinator with the Indigenous Environmental Network. Greenpeace's An Lambrechts, called it a "climate scam" with many loopholes.
With this deal wrapped up as crews dismantle the temporary venue, many have eyes on next year's climate talks in Belem, Brazil.
Associated Press journalists Ahmed Hatem, Olivia Zhang, Aleksandar Furtula and Joshua A. Bickel contributed to this report.
The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.
After being elected the 47th president on Nov. 5, Donald Trump is stocking his second administration with key players in the Project 2025 movement he temporarily shunned.
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
CTVNews.ca spoke with various medical experts to find out the latest situation with the typically mild walking pneumonia in their area and whether parents should be worried.
The last paycheque from a decades-long career arrives next Friday and the nest egg you built during those working years will now turn into a main source of income. It can be a jarring switch from saving for retirement to spending in retirement.
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
A Canadian technology analyst says it appears Bluesky has legitimate growth momentum in the U.S. and elsewhere, and could be a significant threat to X.
Ontario's colleges and universities say the federal government's cap on international students is taking a toll on the higher education sector as some schools face growing deficits, layoffs and, in at least one case, a temporary campus closure.
The federal government is providing $45 million in compensation to Inuit in Nunavik as part of Canada's apology for its role in the killing of sled dogs between the mid-1950s and the late 1960s.
A Winnipeg man has been charged after a transit supervisor was assaulted with a makeshift torch in the city’s downtown area Friday morning.
A Toronto family is speaking out after their 10-year-old daughter's Crocs got stuck in an escalator, ripping the entire toe area of the clog off.
Canada's top general firmly rejected the notion of dropping women from combat roles -- a position promoted by president-elect Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary -- at a security forum underway in Halifax on Saturday.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, to be agriculture secretary.
The Laotian government on Saturday officially acknowledged the mass poisoning that has killed at least six tourists, promising it would bring perpetrators to justice.
The Turkish doctor at the center of an alleged fraud scheme that led to the deaths of 10 babies told an Istanbul court Saturday that he was a 'trusted' physician.
European Union governments cannot pick and choose whether to execute arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against two Israeli leaders and a Hamas commander, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Saturday.
Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.
Federal cabinet ministers condemned an anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent on Friday, saying 'hatred and antisemitism' were on display, but protesters deny the claim, saying they demonstrated against the 'complicity' of NATO member countries in a war that has killed thousands of Palestinians.
Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien is calling the federal government's proposed GST holiday and $250 rebate cheques a 'targeted approach' to address affordability concerns.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
Unlike scores of people who scrambled for the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy to lose weight in recent years, Danielle Griffin had no trouble getting them.
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
Astronomers have spotted orbiting around a young star a newborn planet that took only three million years to form, quite swift in cosmic terms.
OnlyFans says it empowers content creators, particularly women, to monetize sexually explicit images and videos in a safe online environment. But a Reuters investigation found women who said they had been deceived, drugged, terrorized and sexually enslaved to make money from the site.
The promise of starting life anew on Mars may appear alluring as the climate crisis intensifies and space and rocket technology advances. But the reality would be dreadful, according to experts.
With his surprise-dropped 'GNX,' Kendrick Lamar roars from zero to 60 faster than a turbocharged '87 Buick, faster than you can shout 'Mustaaaaard.' And waaaaay faster than you can decode the dense biblical centerpiece 'Reincarnated.'
With 'Gladiator II' and the first part of 'Wicked' coming out, movie theatres are hoping that another 'Barbenheimer' drives audiences by the millions.
Pop crooner Michael Buble is set to host the Juno Awards for the third time next year.
The richest person in the world got even richer Friday, with Musk’s net worth hitting a record US$347.8 billion, Bloomberg reported.
A U.S. court has closed the door on "hostile work environment" and wage discrimination claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. executive who accused the company's CEO of sexually harassing her and then retaliating against her when she reported the behaviour.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has launched a defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and its parent company Grupo Bimbo.
Canadian employees are developing an appetite for an 'adult gap year': a meaningful break later in life to refocus, refresh and indulge in something outside their daily routine, according to experts.
The holidays may be a time for family, joy and togetherness, but they can also be hard on the wallet.
Travel can be stressful in the best of times. Now add in the high-level anxiety that seems to be baked into every holiday season and it's clear that travelers could use some help calming frazzled nerves.
Auston Matthews is back in Toronto and says a return to action Wednesday is possible after the injured Maple Leafs captain visited a doctor in Germany.
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife announced Friday that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child.
At least three professional sports leagues warned their teams this week that organized and skilled groups are targeting the homes of athletes for break-ins, including while the players are away at games.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
A black bear has died following a brawl with a man on a trail in Maple Ridge.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to start a blaze at the front of Vancouver City Hall Friday night.
A Toronto family is speaking out after their 10-year-old daughter's Crocs got stuck in an escalator, ripping the entire toe area of the clog off.
A snowfall warning for Calgary remained in effect early Saturday morning and looks poised to be hanging around all weekend.
Calgary’s Ukrainian community commemorated the Holodomor Saturday in a ceremony that paid tribute to millions of victims from the past and to remind the world of the parallels to what is taking place in Ukraine in 2024.
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Business owners say they've been left with questions about how a temporary tax exemption to the GST will work after the federal government announcement the policy last week.
The City of Ottawa's integrity commissioner has found West-Carleton March Coun. Clarke Kelly has violated the Code of Conduct for city officials and should be reprimanded following an altercation with a local daycare owner and staff last summer.
Ontario Provincial Police stopped an Ottawa man for dangerously hauling thousands of empty cans from the back of his car.
The Empress Theatre, a nearly century-old landmark in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood, may soon be revitalized.
Thousands gathered on René-Lévesque to welcome Santa Claus at this year’s festive parade. Choir groups, marching bands, dancers and more brought the holiday joy this year.
Quebec's special commission on the impact of screen time and social media addiction among youth made a stop at Westmount High School this week, speaking directly with students about their habits and concerns.
From globally-inspired pastries to vegan fast food and Connor McDavid-themed culinary delights, Edmonton has a lot to offer anyone looking to try something trendy.
Edmonton has called its first parking ban of the season as the city remained under a snowfall warning.
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit on Thursday night.
A crowd of over 20 people stood in the pouring rain Saturday in front of the RCMP detachment in Hampton, N.B., to bring awareness to a missing person’s case.
A 17-year-old boy from Petitcodiac, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Turtle Creek, N.B.
An 81-year-old man who went missing Friday has been found dead, Spruce Plains RCMP said.
Some areas could expect snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimetres.
"Birdsong & Boughs: A Holiday Migration" is on display until Jan. 12.
Sixteen local authors and book publishers gathered Saturday for the first ever Regina Bookwyrm’s Book Fair, organized by a Navy wife.
Many parts of Saskatchewan will be hit with another round of wintery weather on Saturday, and Regina is no exception, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate.
The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for an investigation into food prices in the northern part of the province after 27 cases of scurvy were discovered.
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
Imagine being able to charge your devices through your body’s movements.
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
The City of Saskatoon is advising motorists of road closures due to a watermain break that caused flooding on Millar Avenue near Circle Drive.
Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk County.
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
The Jumbo elephant monument in St. Thomas, Ont. will be lit in teal Saturday night as the city honours hockey legend Joe Thornton.
Highway 400 reopened late Friday night in Georgian Bay Township after emergency crews tended to a fatal tanker truck rollover Friday morning.
Collingwood OPP are searching for a 79-year-old man who was last seen early Saturday morning.
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Gravenhurst from earlier this week, where a driver allegedly struck a young pedestrian and fled the scene.
A Windsor-Essex charitable organization created a record amount of non-perishable food amidst an increase in food insecurity, both at home and abroad.
The Windsor Police Service reports no detected impaired drivers on Friday night during their RIDE checks.
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.
City crews are working to repair an emergency water main break on 5 Avenue North between 28 Street North and 29 Street North Saturday morning.
Lethbridge’s Ron Sakamoto is bringing home the hardware from this year’s Country Music Awards.
Practice this week for the Sault College Men’s Hockey Team was taken to another level, as the Cougars face off against cross-border rival Lake Superior State University this weekend.
Sault-based charity Save Our Young Adults, or SOYA, will soon move to a new home -- for good reason.
The City of Elliot Lake said Thursday it has received a $3-million donation from Edward and Suzanne Rogers for the Centennial Arena restoration.
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
