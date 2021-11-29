TORONTO -- Newfoundland and Labrador aims to complete repairs this week of the Trans-Canada Highway, including two "crater-sized" washouts, after last week's storm ravaged the province's main thoroughfare.

Premier Andrew Furey told CTV's Your Morning on Monday he's hopeful crews will complete the work by "mid-to-late week."

In the meantime, critical supplies and people who require essential services are being transported by air in the hardest-hit areas.

"We've been transporting people to and from with aircraft, people with major medical appointments," he said. "People in need of work appointments, and any supplies that are necessary, critical or in short supply in the isolated areas of province."

Twenty-five Canadian Armed Forces personnel are stationed in the Town of Stephenville, which is on the province's west coast, along with a pair of helicopters, Furey says.

The storm had cut off some key areas in the region, including the province's main ferry terminal in Port aux Basques.

Much of Newfoundland's food supply comes through the terminal, which led to Marine Atlantic re-routing supplies to the seasonal terminal at the Port of Argentia, about 850 kilometres east of Port aux Basques.

Meanwhile, other parts of Atlantic Canada affected by the storm are bracing for more rain.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning Monday morning for areas in northeastern Nova Scotia to expect up to 50 millimetres of rain and wind gusts up to 120 kilometres per hour.

After touring some of the damaged areas over the weekend, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston promised recovery support from every level of government.

"The damage was clear. The physical damage to homes and to roads," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told CTV News Atlantic on Sunday. "[What's next is] making sure that we're there to help them get things rebuilt. Give them some comfort that the province will be there, the municipality, the federal government -- all three -- to support them financially."