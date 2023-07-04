Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec

A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.

Temperatures in southern Ontario could reach highs in the upper 20s or low 30s, with the humidex nearing the high 30s to low 40s, Environment Canada said Tuesday in multiple heat warnings.

The heat wave, which could last through to Thursday, will affect multiple regions in Quebec, with warnings in place for regions surrounding Gatineau and Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Northwest Territories, as well as much of northern Ontario, where high temperatures could last tonight and potentially into Wednesday.

"A lot of millions are actually beginning to feel what summer is typically like," Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.

In some ways, he said this is the first heat wave of the year.

"We've had a few days above 30, but I think what distinguishes this one is the high humidity," Phillips said.

Environment Canada says it issues heat warnings "when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors are at a greater risk, the department says.

It advises Canadians to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

"Look in on your neighbours and elderly friends who might be a little disorientated under these extreme heat and humid conditions and make sure they're coping," Phillips said.

A number of severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for areas in southern Quebec, along with air quality advisories in the northern and central regions due to forest fires.

Also speaking to CTV News Channel on Tuesday, Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault said on top of the warm weather, the ongoing fires are exposing Canadians to bad air quality.

"So people need to take action to prevent any impact on their health," he said.

Canadians in areas under heat warnings should keep an eye on the latest weather forecasts to watch for any "pop-up" thunderstorms that may occur, Phillips added.

At the same time, Phillips says Canadians need to make do with the "dog days of summer."

"This is summer and our models show: get used to it," he said. "Get out the linens, learn how to make those mint julips and get ready for the heat and the humidity."