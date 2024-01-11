More winter storm watches, extreme cold warnings across Canada

Some Canadians already feeling the impact of winter weather this week are being warned that another major snowstorm and more extreme temperatures are on the way.

BITTER COLD OUT WEST

British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and parts of Manitoba, the Northwest Territories and Yukon are blanketed by extreme cold warnings from Environment Canada Thursday.

B.C. residents are under an arctic outflow warning, as temperatures drop along the northern and central coasts, Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island.

With the wind chill, people in B.C. can expect it to feel like -20 or even as cold as -50, in some parts of the province, the forecast said.

The Prairie provinces are under extreme cold warnings as well Thursday, with temperatures around -30 C to -40 C.

Environment Canada says these temperatures will get colder by the end of the week.

The coldest temperatures are expected by Saturday morning for Alberta and communities in Saskatchewan north of Regina, forecasters said.

In Brochet, Man., the temperature could plummet as low as -50 with the wind chill.

A person walks down the snow-covered steps at Prospect Point near the Lions Gate Bridge as snow falls in Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Areas around Yellowknife are also under extreme cold warnings, with -50 wind chill expected to return by Thursday evening.

The coldest temperatures in Canada will be felt by people in Yukon.

Bone-chilling wind will impact the communities of Dawson, Mayo, Pelly-Carmacks, Old Crow and Dempster among others, from Thursday until Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said the temperature feels like -55.

ONTARIO, QUEBEC AND THE MARITIMES

On the other side of the country, Canadians still digging out from the last storm are warned to expect more snow.

A winter storm watch was issued Thursday morning for communities in Ontario around Lake Huron.

The alert says residents can expect another dumping of snow this weekend, with possible accumulation totals of 15 to 30 centimetres.

This latest storm comes just days after Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces were blasted with winter weather.

Snow that turned into rain caused headaches for morning commuters on Wednesday in Ottawa, while some Quebec residents were faced with power outages.

The next storm is expected to hit the area overnight Friday, and involve a combination of snow and strong winds.

Environment Canada said the storm will bring significant snowfall amounts and encourages Canadians to prepare adequately with extra food, drinking water and an emergency plan.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Quebec, along the Gaspe Peninsula, and in Labrador for the pending storm.

It's expected to reach eastern Quebec by Saturday, with a changeover to freezing rain possible.