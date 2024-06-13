More than 70 weather advisories in effect; Meteorologists warn of short notice in event of tornado

Tornados and severe thunderstorms are possible in highly populated areas across Ontario and Quebec, including the regions around Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Environment Canada has issued a cascade of severe weather alerts, including four warnings in northern Ontario and 71 weather watches, elsewhere.

The department notes that in the case of tornados and thunderstorms, alerts can appear or intensify quickly, sometimes with less than half an hour's notice. Residents are advised to monitor severe weather alerts for their area on Environment Canada's website.

Tornado watch alerts

The following regions and communities are under tornado watch.

In Ontario:

Deep River - Whitney - Eastern Algonquin Park

Western Algonquin Park - Lake of Two Rivers

Bancroft - Hastings Highlands - Denbigh

Kaladar - Bannockburn - Bon Echo Park

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Oxtongue Lake - Fort Irwin - Northern Haliburton County

Caledon, Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville, Port Carling - Port Severn

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County

Barry's Bay - Killaloe

Petawawa - Pembroke - Cobden

Renfrew - Arnprior - Calabogie

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Developing local coverage:

In Quebec:

Amos area

La Sarre area

Lebel-sur-Quévillon area

Malartic area

Rouyn area

Senneterre area

Val d'Or - Louvicourt area

Dorval Lodge area

Le Domaine area

La Minerve - Rouge River area

Mont-Laurier area

Gouin Reservoir area

Parent area

Fort William - Shawville area

Rapides-des-Joachims area

Témiscaming area

Ville-Marie area

Lièvre River area

Low - Wakefield area

Maniwaki - Gracefield area

Papineau-Labelle Reserve area, Papineauville - Chénéville area

The federal government alert notes that severe thunderstorms are liable to bring tornados, and goes on to advise against water-related activities due to the risk of "violent and sudden gusts of wind," as well as lightning strikes.

Residents in affected areas are advised to go to the lowest floor of their home, away from external walls and windows. Temporary, freestanding shelter such as tents, mobile homes or vehicles should be avoided, in favour of sturdier structures. As a last resort, those without immediate access to shelter should lie in a low spot and protect their head from flying debris.

Stormy skies over Brandon, Man. are pictured on June 12, 2024. (Submitted photo: Ian Emmons)

Severe weather warnings

Currently, there are severe weather warnings in Ontario's Chapleau-Missinaibi Lake, Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls and Kapuskasing-Hearst-Smooth Rock Falls regions, northeast of Lake Superior, and in La Sarre area, on Quebec's western border.

Warnings describe severe thunderstorms with hail up to the size of a ping pong ball and wind gusts of 90 km/h.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," the warning reads. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watch alerts

The following regions and communities are under severe thunderstorm watch.

In Ontario:

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Chapleau-Missinaibi Lake

Gogama - Foleyet

Elliot Lake - Ranger Lake

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Kirkland Lake - Englehart

Temiskaming Shores - Temagami

Blind River - Thessalon

Espanola - Killarney

North Bay - Powassan - Mattawa

West Nipissing - French River

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

Mount Forest - Arthur - Northern Wellington County

In Quebec:

Chibougamau

Joutel - Matagami area

Miquelon - Desmaraisville area

Saint-Donat - Mont-Tremblant Park area

Saint-Michel-des-Saints area

Among the potential impacts as storms spread throughout the vast swath of eastern Canada are hot and humid temperatures, feeling like up to 33 C, with possible wind gusts of up to 110 km/h and hail up to a golf ball in size.

What to expect

At present, major cities including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City remain just outside the boundaries of alerts, though CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen notes that risk of severe storms could extend beyond their current area.

Storms are expected to be intermittent as they move through the Great Lakes region, and may affect Toronto and Montreal later in the day, though with comparatively less risk. They may reach Atlantic Canada by Friday, McEwen notes.

This is a developing story. More to come.