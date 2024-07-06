More records expected to shatter as long-running blanket of heat threatens 130 million in U.S.

ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Roughly 130 million people were under threat Saturday and into next week from a long-running heat wave that already has broken records with dangerously high temperatures — and is expected to shatter more from East Coast to West Coast, forecasters said.
Oppressive heat and humidity could team up to spike temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (about 38 degrees Celsius) in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, said Jacob Asherman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
In Oregon, records could be broken in cities including Eugene, Portland and Salem, Asherman said. Dozens of other records throughout the U.S. could fall, Asherman said, causing millions to seek relief from the blanket of heat in cooling centers from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Norfolk, Va.
“Certainly a pretty anomalous event that we’re expecting here, which looks like it will continue through at least midweek,” Asherman said.
At the Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, Ore., music fans dealt with heat Friday by drinking cold water, seeking refuge in the shade or freshening up under water misters.
Angela Quiroz, 31, kept her scarf and hat wet and applied sunscreen at she protected herself from the heat at the music festival.
“Definitely a difference between the shade and the sun," Quiroz said. "But when you’re in the sun, it feels like you’re cooking."
On Friday, a new heat record for the day was set in California's Death Valley -- one of the hottest places on Earth. The previous high shattered by five degrees F, with the mercury climbing to 127 F (52.8 C.) The old mark of 122 F (50 C) was last tied in 2013.
More extreme highs are in the near forecast, including 129 F (53.8 degrees C) for Sunday at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park, and then around 130 (54.4 C) through Wednesday. The hottest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth was 134 degrees (56.67 C) in Death Valley in July 1913, though some experts dispute that measurement and say the real record was 130 F (54.4 C) recorded there in July 2021.
There was also a record high for the date of 118 F (47.7 C) in Phoenix, where highs of 115 F (46.1 C) or hotter were forecast through Wednesday. In Needles, California, where the National Weather Service has records dating to 1888, the high of 122 F (50 C) edged the old mark of 121 F (49.4 C) set in 2007. It was 124 F (51.1) in Palm Springs, California.
The worst was yet to come across much of the West, with triple-digit temperatures likely — between 15 and 30 degrees (eight and 16 degrees Celsius) higher than average into next week, the National Weather Service said.
The Eastern U.S. also was bracing for more hot temperatures. Baltimore and others parts of Maryland were under an excessive heat warning, as heat index values could climb to 110 F (43 C), forecasters said.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," said a National Weather Service advisory for the Baltimore area. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
In Arizona’s Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, there have been at least 13 confirmed heat-related deaths this year, along with more than 160 other suspected heat deaths are still under investigation, according to the county’s most recent report.
That does not include the death of a 10-year-old boy earlier this week in Phoenix who suffered a “heat-related medical event” while hiking with family at South Mountain Park and Preserve, according to police.
Associated Press reporter Julie Walker contributed from New York. Boone reported from Boise, Idaho, and Sonner reported from Reno, Nev. Associated Press journalists Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tenn.; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, N.C.; John Antczak in Los Angeles; Rio Yamat in Las Vegas; Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Va.; and Ben Finley in Norfolk, Va., contributed.
He was graduating from high school this summer, ready for life's next chapter, when he opened his yearbook to see that he and other transgender students at Foothills Composite High School in Okotoks, Alta., had been deadnamed.
With its unprecedented tear through the ultrawarm waters of the southeast Caribbean, Beryl turned meteorologists’ worst fears of a souped-up hurricane season into grim reality. Now it’s Texas turn.
Hamas has given its initial approval of a U.S.-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping a key demand that Israel commit up front to a complete end to the war, a Hamas official and an Egyptian official said Saturday.
What seemed to be a minor passport issue turned into a major problem for a New Brunswick man who was denied a boarding pass from Air Canada.
Canada captain Alphonso Davies banished memories of his penalty miss at the 2022 World Cup by confidently converting a spot-kick in a shootout victory over Venezuela in the Copa America quarter-finals on Friday.
To a defiant President Joe Biden, the 2024 election is up to the public — not the Democrats on Capitol Hill. But the chorus of Democratic voices calling for him to step aside is growing, from donors, strategists, lawmakers and their constituents who say he should bow out.
Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.
An injunction standing between the Revue Cinema and possible eviction has been extended to the fall, the group that operates the historic theatre in Toronto’s west end announced Friday.
At Beaumont-Hamel and at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, Canadian students work as interpreters — about 16 at any time — as part of a work exchange program organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
One of the jurors hearing evidence in the murder-conspiracy trial surrounding the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has been dismissed for falling asleep in the courtroom.
Workers with Ontario's main liquor retailer will hold a rally in downtown Toronto today on the second day of their historic strike.
The City of Montreal says the owner of a more than 100-year-old home has violated city rules by allowing it to be painted in neon colours as an ad for telecom company Koodo.
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election Saturday, besting hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.
French President Emmanuel Macron's expected political failure in decisive parliamentary elections Sunday could paralyze the country, weaken him abroad and overshadow his legacy, just as France prepares to step into the global spotlight as host of the Paris Olympics.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, famous for his heavy-handed crackdown on street gangs, threatened to use similar tactics against price gougers.
To a defiant President Joe Biden, the 2024 election is up to the public — not the Democrats on Capitol Hill. But the chorus of Democratic voices calling for him to step aside is growing, from donors, strategists, lawmakers and their constituents who say he should bow out.
Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.
U.S. President Joe Biden, fighting to save his endangered reelection effort, used a highly anticipated TV interview Friday to repeatedly reject taking an independent medical evaluation that would show voters he is up for serving another term in office while blaming his disastrous debate performance on a 'bad episode' and saying there were 'no indications of any serious condition.'
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a measured tone when talking about Donald Trump during his first presidency, the Canadian leader has been a little more direct since. As we head closer to a U.S. election this fall, CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything Trudeau has said publicly about the presumptive Republican nominee.
The Labour Party’s landslide win in the United Kingdom election Thursday is renewing hope that trade talks between Ottawa and London could re-start according to Canada’s High Commissioner in the U.K.
Oncologists say radioligand therapy, or RLT, is poised to become a new "pillar" of cancer care, alongside surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.
Hogweed is harmful to humans and, experts say, the invasive species has become a growing problem in southern Ontario.
Plague, one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history, caused an estimated 50 million deaths in Europe during the Middle Ages when it was known as the Black Death.
Discovering your phone was lost or stolen can be a stressful experience. Here are steps to help recover your device and protect your data.
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Bulgarian archeologists stumbled upon unexpected treasure this week during a dig in an ancient Roman sewer - a well-preserved, marble statue depicting the Greek god Hermes.
In March, Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani threw a three-day prenuptial bash for his son that included a 1,200-person guest list, including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood's megastars, and a performance by renowned singer Rihanna.
Film critic Richard Crouse made a list to help make movie night enjoyable for all members of the family, no matter what age.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may face some hurdles in collecting the money loaned through COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), according to a tax lawyer.
Statistics Canada’s latest jobs report shows youth unemployment reached a near decade high.
An Ontario judge has authorized a sale process which could see The Body Shop Canada land new owners.
Though traveling by yourself can be scary and intimidating, there are some ways to make sure you’re safe and have a good time, says a solo travel and content creator from Ottawa.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Across France and especially in Paris, hospitality is one of the industries that is most heavily reliant on immigrant workers.
Canada claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday to reach the Copa America semifinals for the first time after an absorbing contest finished 1-1.
Substitute Mikel Merino headed Spain into the semifinals of the European Championship as they snatched a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time on Friday.
Jessica Campbell is making history in the National Hockey League (NHL) by recently being hired as the first female full-time coach for the Seattle Krakens.
For the first time ever, Tesla cars have been placed on a Chinese government purchase list, according a to state-owned media outlet.
CDK Global said 'substantially all' of the nearly 15,000 car dealerships that use its software across North America are back online to its core management system, almost two weeks since a cyber incident caused a software blackout.
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
A new documentary filmed in Nova Scotia by marine biologist and veterinarian Dr. Chris Harvey Clark explores the increased number of white shark observations in Canadian waters.
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a 'steal for the international buyer' due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings this morning as a heatwave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.
A union representing ship and dock foremen in British Columbia has issued 72-hour strike notice against their employer.
A man has been fined $70,000 for excavation work he ordered on the Sunshine Coast in November 2021 that led to the death of dozens of salmon eggs.
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
Toronto police have released video that appears to show two suspects setting fire to an east-end business early Wednesday morning.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
The Calgary Stampede has arrived, with 10 days of western festivities and fun planned throughout the city.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa starting Saturday afternoon into the evening.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters are still on scene following a fire that started in a vacant house in Barrhaven in the early hours of Saturday morning.
One person was arrested Friday evening after police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University.
Another alleged accomplice of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM), Dave 'Pic' Turmel, has been arrested by the RCMP.
An investigation is underway after a child drowned in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
Despite the rainy weather on Saturday, the East Coast Kite Festival still opened with kites of all sizes hitting the skies.
An environmental agency is urging Fisheries and Oceans Canada to release its whale safety gear strategy in the wake of another North Atlantic right whale getting entangled in the Gulf of St. Lawrence – the second such occurrence in the area so far this year.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Brandon, Man., Friday night in connection with a stolen vehicle.
A nurse at Manitoba’s largest hospital is calling for better working conditions and a salary that can keep up with the cost of living, as thousands of nurses employed by Shared Health prepare to vote on a new contract.
A White City, Sask. family is raising awareness for youth mental health following their son’s death last month.
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is warning children to stop playing doorbell pranks, as they could lead to serious consequences.
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman in Brantford.
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.
WaterWheels, floating wheelchairs, are now available to use through the day at certain beaches in Saugeen Shores.
St. Thomas Police is searching for the driver of a pickup who fled the scene after striking a hydro pole on Mitchell St. early this morning.
The Bracebridge Library celebrated its 115th anniversary on Saturday as it prepares to move to the brand-new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
Barrie's GO train service will be on hold this weekend during track repairs.
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
A multi-day food and dance festival, which debuted last year at Windsor’s riverfront, is returning next weekend with extended nighttime hours.
A pool of mosquitos collected on Wednesday has tested positive for West Nile Virus. Chatham-Kent (CK) Public Health said the pool came from a trap in Wheatley. It’s the first positive pool identified in Chatham-Kent this season.
British Columbia's power provider is planning to spend more than $3 billion on capital projects to upgrade and expand the electricity grid on Vancouver Island.
This weekend's Money in the Bank will be a full-circle moment for Chelsea Green.
To appreciate how Charlotte Friend ended-up painting unexpectedly, we need to go back to where she began raising her daughter Becca optimistically.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
British Columbia residents are being told to brace for a coming heat wave that could send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond, with the government reminding people to check in on their neighbours.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
A 62-year-old man from Elliot Lake, Ont., is facing multiple charges – including assault with a weapon – following an altercation with provincial police earlier this week.
Two Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residents are facing impaired driving charges in two separate incidents on the 4th of July.
A 78-year-old from Elliot Lake, Ont., has been charged following an incident July 2 second at a local hardware store.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
