More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
According to wildlife officer James Williams, his team began seeing an increase in bear reports immediately following last week's evacuation order.
"There was such an up and go during the evacuation that a lot of people, it's not their fault, but their garbages were still full," Williams told CTVNews.ca from Yellowknife. "Then after a few days, we did notice that there was a high number of bears coming in, and that could be due to the fires pushing them this way."
Williams is one of nine officers patrolling the region for the territory's Department of Environment and Climate Change. While grizzly and polar bears can be found in other parts of the Northwest Territories, the vast boreal forest surrounding Yellowknife is primarily home to black bears.
"All of our officers on the wildlife side, I'm pretty proud to say that all of us are Indigenous," Williams said. "We know the area pretty well and we have a lot of knowledge of tracking bears."
With the help of other agencies like the RCMP, the team has been patrolling Yellowknife and the trails surrounding the city by foot and all-terrain vehicle. While they normally try to trap and release the animals, or deter them with rubberized bullets, some of the bears keep coming back.
"Our number one priority is to protect life and property of the people and city of Yellowknife and as a territory as a whole, and when it comes down to it, sometimes we do have to dispatch some of these animals, but it's in a most respectful way as possible," Williams explained. "All of our officers, we have a pact that we do a traditional prayer whenever we do have to dispatch an animal."
With the region ablaze, Williams notes there are fewer places to safely release captured bears right now, and that some nuisance animals have been put down since the evacuation.
While Yellowknife is used to seeing bears at this time of year, hot conditions leading up to this summer's wildfires had already caused increased bear activity in the city as the animals sought food to replace dwindling patches of wild berries. Williams says firefighters working deep in the bush have also been encountering the animals, which typically run away. No injuries or property damage has been reported.
"On the fire line, there have been a couple of bear encounters that I can confirm, but they were just close encounters," Williams said. "A lot of the time the bear's more spooked than yourself when you are in their territory, you know, because they're just not used to having people come out of nowhere, especially in remote areas like where the where the fire crews are being dropped off by helicopters."
Wildfires remain about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife's outskirts, where teams are working to defend the city and push back the blaze. All but essential workers in the city of 20,000 were ordered to leave by Friday. Williams says more reports of bears came in Tuesday night.
"Everyone here in Yellowknife that are here working as essential workers, we're all working really hard just trying to protect our city," Williams said. "It's really great to see everyone working together."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Wednesday on charges alleging he acted as former U.S. President Donald Trump's chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
More bears entering Yellowknife following wildfires, evacuation
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Possible death of Wagner Group chief 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says military analyst
If the leader of the Wagner Group is in fact dead, it would send a clear message to critics and adversaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin, says CTV News military analyst David Fraser.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Debt among Canadian millennials at record levels, while earnings haven’t kept up: RBC report
Canadian millennials are more likely to face the brunt of a wavering labour market as most face mounting debt with an income that fails to keep up with inflation, according to a report from RBC Economics.
Canada
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
-
With wildfires blazing across Canada, have you been forced to leave home? Share your story
Thousands of Canadians are being forced to evacuate their homes due to wildfires burning across the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. As the country faces what is considered its worst wildfire season on record, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from those directly impacted by these fires.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
Live updates: The latest on wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. Here are the latest developments coming out Wednesday.
-
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
-
Quebec hospital worker fired after Indigenous woman's death should be reinstated: arbitrator
An arbitration tribunal has ordered the reinstatement of an orderly who was fired after an Indigenous woman filmed Quebec hospital staff insulting her as she died.
World
-
Mercenary who led armed mutiny against Putin presumed dead in plane crash
Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Wednesday after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.
-
Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples
Authorities in Hawaii pleaded with relatives of those missing after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century to come forward and give DNA samples, saying the low number provided so far threatens to hinder efforts to identify any remains discovered in the ashes.
-
Trump won't be at the GOP's first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt
He'll be missing from the stage, but Donald Trump will be a central figure at the first Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night as the remaining candidates hoping to take on President Joe Biden confront each other in person for the first time.
-
North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, vows 3rd try
North Korea said Thursday that its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed again but vowed to make another attempt in October, demonstrating willingness to endure flops to acquire a key military asset coveted by leader Kim Jong Un.
-
Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, 'Putin's chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin made his name as the profane and brutal mercenary boss who in June mounted an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule. The 62-year-old's extraordinary journey took him from prisoner and hot dog vendor to elegant St. Petersburg restaurateur, and then from propaganda wars to the grisly battlefields in Ukraine.
-
Drowning death of former President Obama's personal chef on Martha's Vineyard ruled an accident
The drowning death of former President Barack Obama's personal chef near the family's home on Martha's Vineyard last month has been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner.
Politics
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland on Alberta speeding ticket
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
-
Canada sanctions Russian nuclear sector, assesses reports of Prigozhin death
Canada is sanctioning more Russians accused of supporting the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with a focus on banks, defence companies and the nuclear sector.
Health
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
-
Wildfire smoke can damage the brain long after flames are extinguished, research says
A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Ahsoka' stiffly brings the 'Star Wars Rebels' universe to live-action life
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
-
Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
-
Workers in Disney World district criticize DeSantis appointees' decision to eliminate free passes
Employees of Walt Disney World's governing district on Wednesday confronted new board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis over a decision to eliminate their access to free passes and discounts to the theme park resort, saying it makes park visits unaffordable.
Business
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's location
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.1% in June at $65.9 billion
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $65.9 billion in June, lifted by sales at new car dealers.
-
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Lifestyle
-
London, Ont. woman awakens from medically-induced coma days before wedding
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
-
U.S. scientists solve octopus garden mystery
The octopus garden — found on a small hill southwest of Monterey, California — was full of a species called Muusoctopus robustus, nicknamed the pearl octopus by the research team because of the way they look while upside down protecting their eggs.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Unique, spotless giraffe calf wows crowd at Tennessee zoo after public debut
A 'one-of-a-kind' spotless reticulated giraffe was born in July in a Tennessee zoo and is already standing out from the herd after making her public debut.
Sports
-
Canadian Soccer Players' Association clarifies statement on women's interim deal with Canada Soccer
The Canadian Soccer Players' Association has cleared the air on the interim deal the senior women's team struck with Canada Soccer in July.
-
Auston Matthews signs four-year contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has signed a four-year contract extension worth an average of $13.25 million per year, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
-
New York Red Bull tickets usually cost $46. Here’s what they cost now that Messi is playing
Seeing superstar soccer player Leo Messi’s debut in the New York area could cost you as much as a steak dinner at Peter Luger.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.