Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Millions in U.S. hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

