    Meteorologist becomes emotional giving update on Hurricane Milton

    John Morales, shown in a screenshot, presents Hurricane Milton updates to WTVJ NBC6-TV in Miami viewers on Oct. 7, 2027. (NBC6-TV) John Morales, shown in a screenshot, presents Hurricane Milton updates to WTVJ NBC6-TV in Miami viewers on Oct. 7, 2027. (NBC6-TV)
    A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.

    "It is just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane," John Morales said as he presented the update on Hurricane Milton on WTVJ NBC6-TV in Miami on Monday.

    "It has dropped," Morales, an atmospheric and environmental scientist, said. The Florida meteorologist paused, sighed and looked down, appearing like he was near tears. "It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours ... I apologize, this is just horrific."

    He said maximum sustained winds are 160 mph (257 km/h). The hurricane is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico where the seas "are just so incredibly, incredibly hot, a record hot," he said. "You know what's driving that, I don't need to tell you: global warming, climate change."

    His colleague Chris Hush, a South Florida anchor and reporter, shared a video of Morales's weather segment Monday, which drew at least 3.5 million views.

    In a post on X Monday after his video segment was widely shared, Morales said people should be as "shaken" as he is, and encouraged them to demand climate action.

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

