Men nearly mauled trying to rescue massive, stranded shark

Incredible video shows a group of men on a Florida beach dragging a stranded shark back into the ocean.

The wild scene was caught on camera on Pensacola Beach by a woman named Tina Fey. The video shows her husband and two other beachgoers getting behind the animal as it thrashes in the water.

The large shark is seen nearly mauling some of the men, with Fey yelling to them, “It’s too dangerous, don’t be doing that!”

Fey told Storyful that she had come to the beach to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her husband when the shark beached itself and was unable to get free from the shore.

“After… seeing it struggle to get back in the water, my husband took charge to try to help it."

