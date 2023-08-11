Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens were triggered before a devastating wildfire killed at least 55 people and wiped out a historic town, officials confirmed Thursday.
- In pictures: Wildfires burning on the Hawaiian island of Maui
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world, with about 400 sirens positioned across the island chain to alert people to various natural disasters and other threats. But many of Lahaina's survivors said in interviews at evacuation centres that they didn't hear any sirens and only realized they were in danger when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby.
Thomas Leonard, a 70-year-old retired mailman from Lahaina, didn't know about the fire until he smelled smoke. Power and cell phone service had both gone out earlier that day, leaving the town with no real-time information about the danger.
He tried to leave in his Jeep, but had to abandon the vehicle and run to the shore when cars nearby began exploding. He hid behind a seawall for hours, the wind blowing hot ash and cinders over him.
Firefighters eventually arrived and escorted Leonard and other survivors through the flames to safety.
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Adam Weintraub told The Associated Press on Thursday that the department's records don't show that Maui's warning sirens were triggered on Tuesday. Instead, the county used emergency alerts sent to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations, Weintraub said.
It's not clear if those alerts were sent before widespread power and cellular outages cut off most communication to Lahaina.
Communications have been spotty across Maui, with 911, landline and cellular service failing at times. Power was also out in parts of the island.
Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took Maui by surprise, racing through parched brush covering the island and then flattening homes and anything else that lay in its path.
Maui Fire Department Chief Brad Ventura said the fire moved so quickly from brush to neighbourhood that it was impossible for to get messages to the emergency management agencies responsible for emergency alerts.
The wildfire is already the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami, which killed 61 people on the Big Island. During a Thursday press conference, Gov. Josh Green said the death toll will likely rise further as search and rescue operations continue.
"Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down," Green said after walking the ruins of the town Thursday morning with Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. "Without a doubt, it feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina."
The fire is also the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.
Lahaina's wildfire risk was well known. Maui County's hazard mitigation plan, last updated in 2020, identified Lahaina and other West Maui communities as having frequent wildfire ignitions and a large number of buildings at risk of wildfire damage.
The report also noted that West Maui had the island's highest population of people living in multi-unit housing, the second-highest rate of households without a vehicle, and the highest rate of non-English speakers.
"This may limit the population's ability to receive, understand and take expedient action during hazard events," the plan noted.
Maui's firefighting efforts may also have been hampered by a small staff, said Bobby Lee, the president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association. There are a maximum of 65 firefighters working at any given time in Maui County, and they are responsible for fighting fires on three islands -- Maui, Molokai and Lanai -- he said.
Those crews have about 13 fire engines and two ladder trucks, but they are all designed for on-road use. The department does not have any off-road vehicles, he said.
That means fire crews can't attack brush fires thoroughly before they reach roads or populated areas, Lee said. The high winds caused by Hurricane Dora made that extremely difficult, he said.
"You're basically dealing with trying to fight a blowtorch," Lee said. "You've got to be careful -- you don't want to get caught downwind from that, because you're going to get run over in a wind-driven fire of that magnitude."
Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for Lahaina residents, Bissen noted, while tourists in hotels were told to shelter in place so that emergency vehicles could get into the area.
The mayor said that downed power poles added to the chaos as people attempted to flee Lahaina by cutting off two important roads out of town. Speaking at a Thursday afternoon press conference, he said that 29 poles fell with live wires still attached, and leaving only the narrow highway toward Kahakuloa.
Marlon Vasquez, a 31-year-old cook from Guatemala who came to the U.S. in January 2022, said that when he heard fire alarms, it was already too late to flee in his car.
"I opened the door, and the fire was almost on top of us," he said from an evacuation centre at a gymnasium. "We ran and ran. We ran almost the whole night and into the next day, because the fire didn't stop."
Vasquez and his brother Eduardo escaped via roads that were clogged with vehicles full of people. The smoke was so toxic that he vomited. He said he's not sure his roommates and neighbours made it to safety.
Lahaina residents saw the Hale Mahaolu senior living facility erupt in flames as they were escaping.
Chelsey Vierra's great-grandmother, Louise Abihai, was living at Hale Mahaolu, and the family doesn't know if she got out. "She doesn't have a phone. She's 97 years old," Vierra said Thursday. "She can walk. She is strong."
Relatives are monitoring shelter lists and calling the hospital. "We got to find our loved one, but there's no communication here," said Vierra, who fled the flames. "We don't know who to ask about where she went."
Tourists were advised to stay away, and tens of thousands of people have crowded airports to leave the island. Officials turned the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu into an assistance centre, stocking it with water, food, and volunteers who help visitors arrange travel home.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Maui. Travelling in Utah on Thursday, he pledged that the federal response will ensure that "anyone who's lost a loved one, or whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately." Biden promised to streamline requests for assistance and said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was "surging emergency personnel" on the island.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
------
Sinco Kelleher reported from Honolulu, Rush from Kahului, Hawaii, and Boone from Boise, Idaho. Associated Press writers Chris Weber in Los Angeles; Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand; Andrew Selsky in Bend, Oregon; Bobby Caina Calvan and Beatrice Dupuy in New York; Chris Megerian in Salt Lake City; and Audrey McAvoy in Wailuku, Hawaii, contributed.
A map shows the wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii. (Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images)
MORE Climate News
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Federal officials to provide wildfire update amid devastating season
-
-
-
-
-
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help curb the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Movie reviews: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is an old-fashioned fright fest
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter,' 'Heart of Stone,' 'Satan Wants You' and 'Passages'
B.C. father who discussed trans child's treatment against court order successfully appeals sentence
The B.C. Court of Appeal has struck down a six-month prison sentence for a trans youth's father who was convicted of contempt for publicly discussing his child's private medical details in breach of a court order.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The death toll of the Hawaii fires climbs, how pink dye might teach 'the world' a lesson, and why you might be eligible for a major class action settlement. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Travelling to Maui? Here's how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
Canada
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
B.C. father who discussed trans child's treatment against court order successfully appeals sentence
The B.C. Court of Appeal has struck down a six-month prison sentence for a trans youth's father who was convicted of contempt for publicly discussing his child's private medical details in breach of a court order.
-
OPP officer wrongfully arrested in Wayne Gretzky hockey stick theft files $6M lawsuit
A long-time OPP officer is suing the Brantford Police Service (BPS) along with several of its officers after she said that she was falsely accused of stealing a signed hockey stick that Wayne Gretzky reportedly used to practice with in the backyard of his childhood home.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Federal officials to provide wildfire update amid devastating season
Federal officials are set to provide an update today on the outlook for the rest of this year's devastating wildfire season. Officials have already said Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record, charring more than 130,000 square kilometres to date, which is more than six times the 10-year average.
-
Health Canada recalls baby jeans over choking hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for certain baby and toddler jeans, warning the products pose a choking hazard.
-
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
World
-
Thousands evacuated in Polish town after builder uncovers unexploded WWII bomb
Some 14,000 people were evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin Friday after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb.
-
EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, the toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train derailment
The Biden administration says it could soon launch a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned in a towering plume of toxic black smoke following the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
-
India to replace British colonial-era sedition law with its own version
India's government on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, introduced a bill in Parliament that seeks to replace a British colonial-era law dealing with sedition charges with its own version.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video shows tense drive as man flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
-
Biden will ask Congress for U$13B to support Ukraine, US$12B for disaster fund, an AP source says
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than US$13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger
Tensions are escalating between Niger's new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger's flailing democracy.
Politics
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
-
No joke: Satirical websites get caught up in Meta's quest to block news in Canada
Meta is in the process of removing all news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada in response to a new law that would force the company to compensate media outlets for content that is shared or otherwise repurposed on their platforms, and satirical sites are getting caught up in the process.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations Thursday that are designed to clean Canada's electricity grid in an affordable way by 2035.
Health
-
Doctors in England walk off job again as pay dispute with U.K. government shows no progress
Tens of thousands of doctors in England walked off the job Friday for another four days, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter.
-
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
Firefighter and paramedic Mike Camilleri once had no trouble hauling heavy gear up ladders. Now battling long COVID, he gingerly steps onto a treadmill to learn how his heart handles a simple walk.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
Practically overnight, ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is an old-fashioned fright fest
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter,' 'Heart of Stone,' 'Satan Wants You' and 'Passages'
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
Taylor Swift reveals ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as her next drop, with ‘insane’ vault tracks
Taylor Swift capped off her sixth and final 'Eras Tour' concert at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on Wednesday with a big announcement that Swifties had been speculating about for weeks.
Business
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
-
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
Lifestyle
-
Travelling to Maui? Here's how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
-
They plan destination weddings for the rich and famous. Here are their secrets
Engaged actors, sports stars and tech billionaires don’t spend their evenings on Google, searching for the perfect location. They enlist the world’s top destination wedding planners.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Sports
-
Ancelotti backs Lunin as Madrid's starting goalie even if newcomer arrives after Courtois' injury
Real Madrid may consider signing a new goalkeeper after the serious injury suffered by Thibaut Courtois, but coach Carlo Ancelotti says his starter heading into the new season will be the little used Andriy Lunin.
-
Sweden stakes claim as Women's World Cup favourite by stopping Japan 2-1 in quarterfinals
Sweden first knocked off the United States and then bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup.
-
Mississippi Supreme Court won't remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove former NFL quarterback Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States.
Autos
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.