TORONTO -- For some species in warming climates, even if it's not yet too hot to survive, it may be too hot to breed.

That's the conclusion reached by scientists in the United Kingdom, after they studied males from 43 species of fruit flies – including some found in Canada – and found that nearly half of them became infertile at a lower temperature than is considered lethal.

Thomas Price, a senior lecturer at the University of Liverpool and one of the study's authors, told CTV's Your Morning that for some species, there was a five-degree gap between the temperature at which the flies became sterile and the temperature at which they died.

Although only fruit flies were studied, Price said the findings could well apply to other species – potentially even including humans.

"We were really worried that people hadn't appreciated this when we talk about climate change," he said on Tuesday.

"As climate change continues and temperatures keep ramping and extreme heat gets stronger, it's going to get worse."

The extreme heat that hit British Columbia last week is an example of the sort of weather aberration that could cause fruit flies to go sterile, Price said, although some may be able to escape that fate by quickly migrating to cooler regions.

Price and the other researchers involved in the study, which was published in Nature Climate Change in May, say that their work suggests scientists attempting to understand biodiversity loss may be missing vital information by focusing on lethal temperatures.

Instead, they say, those scientists could get a better handle on disappearing species by paying more attention to the temperature at which they can no longer reproduce.

There's one problem with that, though: it will take far more research to determine which species have a sterilization temperature lower than what is lethal, and which do not.

Without that work, though, Price and the other researchers warn that scientists may be overestimating how many species will be able to survive a warming planet.