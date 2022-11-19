Maldives minister: negotiators reach deal on climate fund

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 1.5 metres in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

  • Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget

    Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.

    Used vehicles for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

  • Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme

    How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.

  • How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations

    World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.

