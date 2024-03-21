Wave of snowstorms expected in parts of Canada ahead of first weekend of spring

BREAKING Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
The wish from Canadians for a warm start to spring looks a little delayed as winter storms and snow drag out the wintry weather this week, according to local forecasts.
CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said heavy snow is set to fall in Alberta by Friday morning, bringing 10 to 30 centimetres of snowfall. The southern foothills will see the highest accumulation.
McEwen said a special weather statement was issued for B.C.'s Elk Valley, where significant snow is expected from Wednesday night until Thursday.
Further east, snow squalls and cold fronts are expected to continue in the Great Lakes until Thursday afternoon, with 15 to 35 centimetres of snow dumped and gusty winds expected during the day.
And the snow warnings don't stop in Ontario.
McEwen said winter storm and snowfall warnings were forecast for areas along the St. Lawrence River, including the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec, bringing in 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.
Due to a cold front, strong winds are expected in the Maritimes, including Cape Breton, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
More snow is expected in some spots on Friday as well.
Snow carried by the weather system currently hitting Alberta is expected to move east and combine with a low moving up from Texas. This is expected to hit Ontario on Friday.
A major weather system will also move up to the East Coast Friday night and into the weekend, bringing wintry conditions to the Maritimes again on Saturday.
Colorado's low is expected to move into northern Ontario on Sunday night, leading to snowfall Monday morning, while sending mild air to the lower Great Lakes areas. This will help temperatures rise to above-seasonal highs of 6 to 10 C next week, McEwen said.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
Provincial government officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are preparing to deliver their yearly budget Thursday afternoon, as fish harvesters who have been protesting in St. John's were met with riot police outside the legislature.
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled Alberta in a stolen truck.
Drivers in Saskatchewan who are pulled over by RCMP should be expected to provide a breath sample as police look to crack down on impaired driving.
A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called 'egregious and despicable.'
A Colorado judge on Thursday granted a defense request to delay the criminal case against two Colorado funeral home operators accused of letting nearly 200 corpses decay, in some cases for years, angering some families of the deceased who are eager for the case to be resolved.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
If not for a pardon from Donald Trump in the final weeks of his presidency, Paul Manafort might still be serving a federal sentence. Instead, Trump’s former campaign manager is a free man -- and free to help his old boss get back to the White House.
Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defences shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
Are children in the Toronto area more at risk of catching measles than the rest of Ontario? It's a question that could be answered, at least in part, by a report released by Public Health Ontario that shows mostly declining vaccination rates against the highly-contagious disease among kids, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities is ready to plumb high-stakes territory -- the stock market.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
The winning numbers for a nearly US$1-billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches to any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappointment for everyone else.
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.