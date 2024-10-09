DEVELOPING Live updates: Hurricane Milton approaching Florida
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Residents in its path have been told to evacuate the area or risk facing deadly conditions.
Follow along for live updates throughout the day.
Several Air Canada flights to Florida have been cancelled, the airline announced on Wednesday.
All flights to cities including Fort Myers, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa have been cancelled until at least the end of the week when the storm is expected to move over Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.
The airline said it is offering a flexible rebooking policy and adding 1,100 seats after the storm passes.
At least five Florida airports have closed in anticipation of the storm, including Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg.
Tampa's Florida Highway Patrol announced that major bridges have been closed to traffic.
This includes the Skyway Bridge, the Howard Frankland Bridge, the westbound Gandy Bridge and the westbound Courtney Campbell Bridge.
"The public is NOT allowed to cross the bridges once they are closed and should NOT cross the bridges, even if there are no physical barriers or officers there," Florida's Department of Transportation said.
U.S. Gov. Ron DeSantis said tolls have been waived on state highways to facilitate movement for residents who have been asked to evacuate affected areas.
During a Wednesday afternoon briefing, U.S. Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of the likelihood of losing electricity for residents in the storm’s path.
“You are most likely going to lose power,” he said.
“All these folks are going to be brought to get the power back on as soon as possible.”
He added that more than 50,000 power line workers are ready to help restore electricity in the state.
A livestream has captured what appears to be the beginning of a storm surge on the southwestern coast of Florida.
A camera positioned at the Naples Pier shows “water levels steadily rising during what should be *low tide*,” according to a social media post by the National Weather Service’s Miami bureau.
Charlotte County, nearly 100 miles (154 kilometres) south of Tampa, has enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. effective tonight, according to the county’s government website.
The curfew also includes a ban on the sale of alcohol during that time, until the curfew is rescinded.
"Although I recognize the frustrations that come with enacting a curfew, this is a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County during and following Hurricane Milton,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “As soon as it is safe, I will recommend the order be rescinded. Until that time, the only people who should be out on the roadways during those hours are essential workers as they strive to assess damage and provide assistance to those in need and people travelling to and from work.”
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration was going to pressure companies to keep prices stable as Hurricane Milton drenches Florida, so that people can access gasoline, flights and other necessary goods without overpaying.
By Nandita Bose and Gabriella Borter from Reuters
Several tornadoes are likely today and tonight across central and southern Florida, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA).
Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton continues its path towards the west coast. An 11 a.m. NOAA forecast predicts landfall by Wednesday night. It’s expected to move over the peninsula and continue into Atlantic waters on Thursday. It remains a Category 4 storm.
Several tornados have been confirmed this morning in southern Florida, the National Weather Service’s (NWS) regional bureau wrote on social media.
Three active warnings are in effect covering Collier County on the southwest coast and a large area south of Lake Okeechobee in south-central Florida. Up-to-date information on those warnings is available here.
This image posted by the U.S. National Weather Service's Miami bureau appears to show a tornado crossing Interstate 75. (Source: NWS Miami via X)
“TAKE COVER NOW!” reads the NWS alert. “Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”
“It’s not the Four Seasons, but there are things there to make it tolerable,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a group of reporters Wednesday morning.
He’s describing the six state-run shelters available for residents in Milton’s path. Each of them is equipped with generators and Starlink internet. There are nearly 150 other general population shelters and 36 special needs centres available for people to weather the storm.
In total, there are 200,000 available spots. So far, just 31,000 people have checked in.
DeSantis advertised the shelters during a news conference with other emergency officials. He listed the various teams and supplies that have been deployed ahead of Milton’s landfall: 26 teams ready to perform search and rescue, 11,000 feet of flood protection systems and 500 out-of-state police officers.
He followed the latter statement with a word for anyone planning to loot abandoned buildings: “Don’t even think about it. We are going to come down hard on you.”
Sandbags and large sheets of chipboard line the streets of Fort Myers Beach, a small town on the southwest Florida coast, Reuters video shows. A sign is stuck to storefront window: “Stay safe. Downtown Fort Myers Strong.”
Many have already left the town after local leaders issued a mandatory evacuation notice. Residents are used to extreme weather – and many are still dealing with significant loss from previous storms.
"We stayed during Ian and literally watched my roof tear off my house, and it put a turmoil in us," said Jamie Watts, who lives in Fort Myers Beach.
The town was hit hard by Hurricane Ian in late September 2022. Houses were flattened. During a CNN interview at the community’s fishing pier, which had been reduced to its bones, Mayor Kevin Anderson described the scene as “horrific” at the time.
Today, residents face Milton, a potentially larger storm.
“This time, we're going to be a little safer,” said Watts.
People board up a convenience store ahead of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Brandon, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Milton is now considered a Category 4 storm – a downgrade from the previous Category 5 status, which is the maximum level on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
However, Milton’s windspeeds are still very fast. Maximum sustained winds are near 250 km/h (155 mph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s (NOAA) 8 a.m. update.
A Category 5 storm must have sustained winds of 252 km/h or higher. Milton was just two km/h shy of that by mid-morning.
At those speeds, “Most of the (affected) area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” according to the NOAA. Homes will be damaged or destroyed. Most trees will be uprooted. Power poles will fall.
(Source: NOAA)
Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend 45 kilometres (30 miles) from the centre of the storm. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to extend 205 kilometres (125 miles) outward.
Here’s a breakdown of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
At least 4,636 Florida inmates from dozens of institutions have been relocated to “hardened” locations ahead of Milton’s arrival.
CTV News has reached out to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) to confirm whether there are any prisoners still located in high-risk areas.
“Evacuation determinations are made in the best interest of the public, staff and inmate safety. In the event of evacuations, announcements will only be made upon completion,” reads a statement on the FDC’s website.
“FDC is working alongside our state and local partners in emergency management to monitor the storm and make the appropriate preparations.”
Visitations have been cancelled statewide until Sunday.
Milton is expected to knock out electricity and potentially disrupt communications infrastructure. Local officials say people should ensure their devices are charged. If you find yourself without service, there are other ways to get connected.
Apple's iPhone 14 and newer models are capable of sending emergency SOS messages while off-grid via satellite messaging. Apple has posted instructions on how to do it here. You can also share your location on the ‘Find My’ app via satellite. Here’s how.
Some Google Pixel users can use the Satellite SOS function to call 911. A detailed guide is available here. Note – the function is only available to users in the U.S. on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices only.
Josh Parks loads his television in his car as he prepares to evacuate to his daughters home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
“I’ve been through it before,” Venice, Fla., resident Tommy Hall told the Associated Press, referring to his experience in previous hurricanes. “You learn from them, and I have, over the years.”
With a generator full of gas, a stockpile of batteries and a fridge stocked with orange juice, frozen burritos and pizzas, he says he plans to weather the dangerous storm ahead despite living in Sarasota Country, where a sweeping evacuation order is in place.
Local leaders have not been vague in their advice to Floridians in evacuation zones.
"If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told CNN on Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in Washington, D.C. that Milton “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida.”
Rick Mijares, poses for a photo in front of his home ahead of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
U.S. forecasters say the storm could make landfall within 24 hours and reach the eastern coast on Thursday. On Tuesday, local leaders repeatedly called on residents to leave, leading to serious congestion on northbound roadways and gas shortages.
“There have been a lot of lines at gas stations,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. He says highway police have been authorized to escort fuel trucks to restock gas stations that have run out. While there may be gas shortages at certain locations, there is supply available, DeSantis said.
After more than 24 hours of major slowdowns on the interstate, Google Maps traffic data suggests major roadways north of Tampa are clear so far this morning.
Meanwhile, response crews have been working to clear debris left by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago from neighbourhood streets.
Don Hallenbeck, right, fills gas tanks as he prepares to stay in his home in advance of Hurricane Milton, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Milton’s eye is now in the eastern waters of the Gulf of Mexico, northwest of Havana. It is expected to pick up some speed as it continues to move northeast towards the coastline – a densely populated part of the state.
Residents of Tampa and the surrounding area have been told to leave their homes. The waters of Tampa Bay could reach 10-15 feet above ground level should a storm surge occur at the same time as high tide.
The forecast path of Hurricane Milton as of 5 a.m. EDT. (Source: NOAA)
Steady rain fell and winds began to gust in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning as a mighty Hurricane Milton churned toward a potentially catastrophic collision with the west coast of Florida, where officials sounded urgent warnings for residents to flee inland or face grim odds of surviving the storm's surge.
Since Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, Kamala Harris swiftly secured the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in new campaign donations and surged past Biden’s poll numbers from earlier this year. And yet, Democrats are increasingly anxious over Harris' fate. Why?
