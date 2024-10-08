Live updates: 'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Milton brings high winds, destructive waves

U.S. forecasters are warning of destructive waves, devastating winds and flash floods through the week as Hurricane Milton makes its way from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Florida.

Milton is expected to grow in size and reach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

“This is an extremely life-threatening situation,” reads the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday morning advisory.

8:30 a.m. EDT: 'Time is running out'

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to leave their homes as soon as they can if they are in a disaster zone.

Traffic is expected to be heavy toward relief areas on Tuesday, because “there are only so many places you can go,” he said. He reiterated there are shelter areas available tens of miles away, and that residents don’t need to drive for hours to evade the storm.

Traffic ramped up by 150 per cent above normal on the interstate Monday evening, and similar congestion is expected on Tuesday. At its peak last night, traffic on Interstate 25 averaged around 20 mph (40 km/h), according to the governor.

A view of a stretch of the I-75 where northbound traffic is slowed due to residents trying to evacuate flood zones.

Power outages are expected when Milton makes landfall. Residents in affected areas should ensure their devices are charged. Uber is also offering free rides to and from shelters in affected areas with the promocode “MiltonRelief.”

DeSantis said the Helene disaster relief fund, which accepts private donations from individuals and corporations, has raised US$4 million. The fund will remain open to help pay for damage caused by Milton.

“We can rebuild homes, we can rebuild businesses,” he said. “You do have time to get to a shelter, but that time is running out.”

7:35 a.m. EDT: Airlines affected

Tampa International Airport will suspend flights at 9 a.m. EDT Tuesday, staff wrote on social media.

"TPA is not a shelter for people or vehicles," reads the post. Parking lots will be closed.

Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive and Plant City airports, all of which are operated by the Hillsborough County authority, will close around the same time.

Orlando International Airport will close at 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Those closures are expected to affect scheduled flights to and from Canadian airports.

Toronto Pearson said it's monitoring the situation closely.

7 a.m. EDT: Satellite captures churning storm

Colorado State University's Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere has released overnight satellite imagery of Milton moving east.

6:35 a.m. EDT: Evacuations underway

Traffic data from Google Maps shows some congestion northbound on Interstate 75 north of Tampa. We saw images of heavy traffic on the highway late Monday as people moved out of flood zones.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier that the state has suspended tolls and opened roadway shoulders to allow for increased volumes.

"You do not need to travel hundreds of miles from home to evacuate safely—every county has pet-friendly shelters, special needs shelters, and other options that are safe from storm surge," he said in a social media post.

Thirty-thousand hydro workers are being relocated from elsewhere in the U.S. to restore power in the storm's wake, he added.

Heavy traffic flows northbound on Interstate-75 as people evacuate the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival late Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Ocala, Fla.

6 a.m. EDT: Florida still cleaning up Helene

Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida in the Tampa Bay area, which is home to more than 3 million people.

The state's emergency management department has ordered evacuations across the west coast.

Many are still cleaning up from Helene, the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005. At least 230 people have been reported dead. On Florida's Gulf Coast, it destroyed homes, tore down trees and flooded communities.

5:15 a.m. EDT: Hurricane Milton path map

Federal forecasters say “damaging hurricane-force winds and a life-threatening storm surge” are expected across the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday.

In its 4 a.m. CDT (5 a.m. EDT) advisory, the National Hurricane Center located the eye of the storm northeast of Progreso, Mexico.



