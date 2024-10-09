Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast

Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.

The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Residents in its path have been told to evacuate the area or risk facing deadly conditions.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day.

9:20 a.m. EDT: Towns on Florida’s coasts preparing for the worst

Sandbags and large sheets of chipboard line the streets of Fort Myers Beach, a small town on the southwest Florida coast, Reuters video shows. A sign is stuck to storefront window: “Stay safe. Downtown Fort Myers Strong.”

Many have already left the town after local leaders issued a mandatory evacuation notice. Residents are used to extreme weather – and many are still dealing with significant loss from previous storms.

"We stayed during Ian and literally watched my roof tear off my house, and it put a turmoil in us," said Jamie Watts, who lives in Fort Myers Beach.

The town was hit hard by Hurricane Ian in late September 2022. Houses were flattened. During a CNN interview at the community’s fishing pier, which had been reduced to its bones, Mayor Kevin Anderson described the scene as “horrific” at the time.

Today, residents face Milton, a potentially larger storm.

“This time, we're going to be a little safer,” said Watts.

David Jalving throws outdoor furniture in his father's pool in advance of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Fort Myers, Fla. The house was damaged during Hurricane Ian and flooded recently during Hurricane Helene. (Marta Lavandier / The Associated Press)

8:30 a.m. EDT: Milton now a very-fast Cat. 4 storm

Milton is now considered a Category 4 storm – a downgrade from the previous Category 5 status, which is the maximum level on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

However, Milton’s windspeeds are still very fast. Maximum sustained winds are near 250 km/h (155 mph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s (NOAA) 8 a.m. update.

A Category 5 storm must have sustained winds of 252 km/h or higher. Milton was just two km/h shy of that by mid-morning.

At those speeds, “Most of the (affected) area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” according to the NOAA. Homes will be damaged or destroyed. Most trees will be uprooted. Power polls will fall.

(Source: NOAA)

Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend 45 kilometres (30 miles) from the centre of the storm. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to extend 205 kilometres (125 miles) outward.

Here’s a breakdown of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

8 a.m. EDT: Prisoners relocated

At least 4,636 Florida inmates from dozens of institutions have been relocated to “hardened” locations ahead of Milton’s arrival.

CTV News has reached out to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) to confirm whether there are any prisoners still located in high-risk areas.

“Evacuation determinations are made in the best interest of the public, staff and inmate safety. In the event of evacuations, announcements will only be made upon completion,” reads a statement on the FDC’s website.

“FDC is working alongside our state and local partners in emergency management to monitor the storm and make the appropriate preparations.”

Visitations have been cancelled statewide until Sunday.

7:20 a.m. EDT: How to send a text without service

Milton is expected to knock out electricity and potentially disrupt communications infrastructure. Local officials say people should ensure their devices are charged. If you find yourself without service, there are other ways to get connected.

Apple's iPhone 14 and newer models are capable of sending emergency SOS messages while off-grid via satellite messaging. Apple has posted instructions on how to do it here. You can also share your location on the ‘Find My’ app via satellite. Here’s how.

Some Google Pixel users can use the Satellite SOS function to call 911. A detailed guide is available here. Note – the function is only available to users in the U.S. on Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices only.

North Miami Beach, Fla., public service worker Annarose Bellefleur shovels sand as workers load sandbags, to distribute to residents to help prevent flooding, as Hurricane Milton prepares to strike Florida, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in North Miami Beach. (Wilfredo Lee / The Associated Press)

6:35 a.m. EDT: Some choose to stay

“I’ve been through it before,” Venice, Fla., resident Tommy Hall told the Associated Press, referring to his experience in previous hurricanes. “You learn from them, and I have, over the years.”

With a generator full of gas, a stockpile of batteries and a fridge stocked with orange juice, frozen burritos and pizzas, he says he plans to weather the dangerous storm ahead despite living in Sarasota Country, where a sweeping evacuation order is in place.

Local leaders have not been vague in their advice to Floridians in evacuation zones.

"If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told CNN on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in Washington, D.C. that Milton “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida.”

Members of the Florida Army National Guard check for any remaining residents in nearly-deserted Bradenton Beach, where piles of debris from Hurricane Helene still sit outside damaged homes, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, on Anna Maria Island, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell / The Associated Press)

6 a.m. EDT: Gas shortages, landfall possible within 24 hours

U.S. forecasters say the storm could make landfall within 24 hours and reach the eastern coast on Thursday. On Tuesday, local leaders repeatedly called on residents to leave, leading to serious congestion on northbound roadways and gas shortages.

“There have been a lot of lines at gas stations,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. He says highway police have been authorized to escort fuel trucks to restock gas stations that have run out. While there may be gas shortages at certain locations, there is supply available, DeSantis said.

After more than 24 hours of major slowdowns on the interstate, Google Maps traffic data suggests major roadways north of Tampa are clear so far this morning.

Meanwhile, response crews have been working to clear debris left by Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago from neighbourhood streets.

Long lines are seen at a gas station near Tampa, Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

5:15 a.m. EDT: The eye is picking up speed

Milton’s eye is now in the eastern waters of the Gulf of Mexico, northwest of Havana. It is expected to pick up some speed as it continues to move northeast towards the coastline – a densely populated part of the state.

Residents of Tampa and the surrounding area have been told to leave their homes. The waters of Tampa Bay could reach 10-15 feet above ground level should a storm surge occur at the same time as high tide.

The forecast path of Hurricane Milton as of 5 a.m. EDT. (Source: NOAA)