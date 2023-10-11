Lidia dissipates after killing 2, injuring 2 near Mexico's resort, Atlantic sees Tropical Storm Sean
Lidia dissipated Wednesday after hitting land as a Category 4 hurricane near the resort of Puerto Vallarta. One person was killed by a falling tree, another drowned in a swollen river and two others were injured after the hurricane made landfall.
The hurricane knocked over trees and blew roofs off houses with winds as high as 140 mph (220 km/h) before moving inland.
Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico's civil defence system, said Wednesday that one person died on the northern outskirts of Puerto Vallarta after being hit by a falling tree, and two others were injured elsewhere in the area.
The governor of Jalisco state, Enrique Alfaro, said another man drowned in a town south of where the hurricane hit when he tried to cross a swollen river late Tuesday night.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Lidia's winds were down to 35 mph (57 km/h) as it dissipated about 145 miles (235 kilometres) north-northeast of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city and the capital of the western state of Jalisco.
Lidia made landfall Tuesday on Cabo Corrientes, a sparsely populated peninsula, and then moved inland south of Puerto Vallarta with winds of 105 mph (165 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane remained powerful even after moving over land, with some highways briefly blocked in the region. Jalisco state had 23 shelters open, and the Puerto Vallarta city government said a few dozen people had gone to shelters there.
Lidia's impact came one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundreds of miles away, and then dissipated. Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.
In 2015, Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 hurricane, also made landfall on the same sparsely-populated stretch of coastline between the resort of Puerto Vallarta and the major port of Manzanillo.
Victor Hugo Romo, the head of the Jalisco state civil defence office, said several homes around the landfall area had their roofs blown off. The Puerto Vallarta city government said about a dozen trees were knocked down there.
Trees were also downed in the neighbouring state of Nayarit.
Also Wednesday, Tropical Storm Sean formed far out in the Atlantic, but the Hurricane Center forecast that it is not likely to strengthen much.
Sean had winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) and was located about 780 miles (1,260 kilometres) west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h). Sean was expected to decline to a tropical depression next week without ever approaching land.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING First Canadian evacuation flight leaves Israel with 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has departed with approximately 130 passengers on board, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Thursday morning.
More than 90 per cent of people killed by western Afghanistan quake were women and children, UN says
More than 90 per cent of the people killed by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan last weekend were women and children, UN officials reported Thursday.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
NDP policy convention not expected to touch on Israel-Hamas war
As more than 1,000 New Democratic Party grassroots members gather in Hamilton this weekend, policies connected to the current Israeli-Hamas war are not expected to be debated.
BREAKING IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program
After serving more than a month of in-school suspension over his dreadlocks, a Black high school student in Texas was told he will be removed from his high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program on Thursday.
Here's what to know about the Israel-Gaza war: day 6
Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
Canada
-
More Canadians support using notwithstanding clause in 'parental rights' debate: poll
Nearly half of Canadians say they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure that schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun, a new poll suggests, and more people support that idea than oppose it.
-
Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.
-
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
-
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
World
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
-
'What about Gaza': Canadian woman stuck in Gaza fears death, pleads for Ottawa's help
A Canadian woman trapped in Gaza says she is afraid she could die at any moment as Israeli warplanes drop bombs around her in the sealed-off Palestinian territory, and she's pleading for Ottawa's help.
-
Israel attack overshadows Afghanistan's earthquake tragedy on global stage: professor
A University of Ottawa professor believes that the recent events in Israel have shifted the world's attention away from Afghanistan's deadly earthquakes, which claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people.
-
Why Russia is engaged in a delicate balancing act in the Israel-Hamas war
The Israel-Hamas war has forced Russia into a delicate balancing act, with Moscow urging a quick end to the fighting without apportioning blame.
-
NATO will hold a major nuclear exercise next week as Russia plans to pull out of a test ban treaty
NATO will hold a major nuclear exercise next week, the alliance's chief said Thursday, in an announcement that came after Russia warned it would pull out of a global nuclear test ban agreement.
-
Blinken vows U.S. support for Israel ahead of possible ground operation as strikes pound Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the U.S. secretary of state's visit Thursday is a "tangible example of America's unequivocable support of Israel."
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING First Canadian evacuation flight leaves Israel with 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has departed with approximately 130 passengers on board, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Thursday morning.
-
NDP policy convention not expected to touch on Israel-Hamas war
As more than 1,000 New Democratic Party grassroots members gather in Hamilton this weekend, policies connected to the current Israeli-Hamas war are not expected to be debated.
-
Nazi in Parliament had major impact on Canada's international reputation: Nanos poll
Nearly one in two Canadians say the recent errant honouring of a 98-year-old Nazi veteran in Parliament has had a major impact on Canada's reputation abroad, while one third think Canada is providing too much financial support to Ukraine, recent Nanos polling finds.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- a jumble of black dust and rubble that's the most ever returned to Earth.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
-
Sony's Access controller for the PlayStation aims to make gaming easier for people with disabilities
Paul Lane uses his mouth, cheek and chin to push buttons and guide his virtual car around the 'Gran Turismo' racetrack on the PlayStation 5. It's how he's been playing for the past 23 years, after a car accident left him unable to use his fingers.
-
Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in U.S., Canada
Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.
Business
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
S&P/TSX composite down 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, telecommunication and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
-
Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian's Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism
A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism was to be removed on Thursday.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
One lucky Montrealer is taking home a $50 million jackpot after winning a Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
Australia bowls first on untested wicket against South Africa at Cricket World Cup
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first on an untested wicket against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday. Australia made two changes for the game in Lucknow, India.
-
UEFA postpones Israel's game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroad
UEFA has postponed Israel's European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday.
Autos
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.