Large tundra wildfire in southwest Alaska threatens villages
The largest documented wildfire burning through tundra in southwest Alaska was within miles of two Alaska Native villages, prompting officials Friday to urge residents to prepare for possible evacuation.
This came a day after dozens of elders and residents with health concerns voluntarily evacuated because of smoke from the nearby fire.
Officials on Friday put the communities of St. Mary's and Pitkas Point into "ready" status, meaning residents should gather important items they would want to have with them if they have to evacuate, said U.S. Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service spokesperson Beth Ipsen by text. That would be followed by "set," or getting a go-bag ready and leaving if the "go" order is given.
The fire is consuming dry grass, alder and willow bushes on the largely treeless tundra as gusts of up to 48.28 km/h are pushing the fire in the general direction of St. Mary's and Pitkas Point, Yup'ik subsistence communities with a combined population of about 700 people and about 16 kilometres apart.
There are about 65 firefighters battling the blaze, with about 40 more expected later Friday, Ipsen earlier said by phone.
The fire had not grown much since Thursday and was still estimated at 202 square kilometres. It had crept another mile closer to St. Mary's in that time and was about 11.27 kilometres away on Friday.
Ipsen said she was not aware of any structures that have been lost.
Crews cleared brush and other fuel from a swath of land in the path of the flames, and air tankers dropped retardant between the line and St. Mary's as another buffer. Other aircraft had been dropping water on the fire until another fire broke out north of a nearby community, Mountain Village.
Climate change has played a role in this historic fire, said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with the University of Alaska Fairbanks' International Arctic Research Center.
He said based on records from the Alaska Fire Service dating back to the 1940s, this is the largest documented wildfire in the lower Yukon River valley. There are much bigger fires recorded just 97 kilometres north of St. Mary's, but those burned in boreal forests.
The area where the tundra fire is burning, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, lost its snowpack early this year, leaving grass and other vegetation longer to dry out. Coupled with the warmest period on record in the region recently, it provided for the perfect storm for this fire that was started by lightning on May 31.
"Climate change didn't cause the thunderstorm that sparked that fire, but it increased the likelihood that the ambient conditions would be receptive," he said.
The southwest Alaska hub community of Bethel, about 160.93 kilometres southeast of St. Mary's, is the closest long-term weather station.
For the period covering the last week of May and the first week of June, Bethel had its warmest temperatures on record this year, 12.78 C above its normal 8.89 C, Thoman said.
About 80 village elders and others with health concerns were relocated to the Alaska National Guard Armory in Bethel on Thursday, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Two companies that provide commuter air service in roadless western Alaska flew the passengers to Bethel.
One of those was Yute Commuter Services, which provided 12 flights out of St. Mary's on its planes that seat six, said Andrew Flagg, the company's station manager in Bethel.
On Friday, he said they were asked to deliver drinking water to the community so it could be given to the firefighters.
St. Mary's and Pitkas Point, which is at the confluence of the Andreafsky and Yukon rivers, are located about 724 kilometres west of Anchorage.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Canada
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
-
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
-
Sentencing hearing set in October for Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
An Ontario judge has set a sentencing hearing in October for musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case.
-
Planning for papal visit to Canada continues as Pope Francis cancels Africa trip
Plans continue to move forward for Pope Francis's visit to Canada, even as the pontiff cancels a planned trip to Africa on doctors' orders.
World
-
Giuliani hit with ethics charges by Washington D.C. authorities over false U.S. election claims
The District of Columbia office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
-
A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
-
U.S. Capitol officer recounts 'war scene' of Jan. 6 in testimony
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards described to lawmakers Thursday night what she could only describe as the 'war scene' that she and other officers faced when rioters began viciously attacking them on Jan. 6, 2021.
-
Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine
Civilians fled intense fighting in eastern Ukraine on Friday as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland.
-
1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
Donald Trump was told the same thing over and over, by his campaign team, the data crunchers, and a steady stream of lawyers, investigators and inner-circle allies: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
-
North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in face of what he described as an aggravating security environment as he concluded a major political conference that came as U.S. and South Korean officials said his plans to conduct another nuclear test explosion was imminent.
Politics
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Canada's SOA commitment: $27M on irregular migration, 4,000 more migrants by 2028
Leaders from across the Americas, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, signed on Friday to what U.S. President Joe Biden called a 'historic commitment' to ease the pressure of northward migration.
-
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
Health
-
A new molecule kills hard-to-treat cancers in tissue samples and mice, study shows
A new lab-designed molecule that exploits a weakness in cells can kill a wide range of cancers that are difficult to treat, including triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma, according to a new U.S. study conducted on human cancer tissue and in human cancers grown in mice.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
Sci-Tech
-
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
-
Scientists designed a humanoid robotic finger with living humanlike skin
For the first time, scientists learned to grow humanlike skin on a robotic finger using cells, a new study revealed.
-
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
-
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.
Business
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
-
Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals
The Dutch government unveiled goals Friday to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands' multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
-
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
-
Prince William goes undercover to highlight a big issue
Homelessness and long-term unemployment aren't problems we generally associate with the royals, who've been born into a job for life and enjoy all the security, grand palaces and state dinners that come with privilege. That might explain the surprise of London's commuters on Wednesday, when Prince William popped up on the city's streets, selling copies of the Big Issue magazine.
Sports
-
Topless climate protesters disrupt Canadian men's soccer game in Vancouver
Two climate protesters walked onto the pitch and partially disrobed during Thursday night's Canada-Curacao soccer game in Vancouver.
-
Kyle Lowry Road: Toronto street to be named after beloved former Raptor
A street in a Toronto neighbourhood will soon be named after beloved former Raptors star Kyle Lowry.
-
DeChambeau confirmed as latest signing for Saudi golf series
Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway series LIV Golf, and Charl Schwartzel remained on course Friday to win the maximum prize of US$4.75 million at its inaugural event outside London.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.