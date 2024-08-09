Climate and Environment

    • Large geological feature known as the 'Double Arch' and the 'Toilet Bowl' collapses in southern Utah

    The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File) The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)
    PAGE, Ariz. -

    A large geological feature in southern Utah known as the "Double Arch," the "Hole in the Roof" and sometimes the "Toilet Bowl" has collapsed, National Park Service officials said Friday. No injuries were reported.

    The popular arch in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area fell Thursday, and park rangers suspect changing water levels and erosion from waves in Lake Powell contributed to its demise.

    Michelle Kerns, superintendent of the recreation area that spans the border of Utah and Arizona, said the collapse serves as a reminder to protect the mineral resources that surround the lake.

    "These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions," she said in a statement.

    The arch was formed from 190 million-year-old Navajo sandstone originating in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. The fine-grained sandstone has endured erosion from weather, wind and rain, the statement said.

    The recreation area encompasses nearly 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometres) and is popular among boaters and hikers.

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

