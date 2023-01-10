Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday.
Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were under evacuation orders, and more than 110,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, lightning, hail and landslides.
At least 17 people have died from storms that began late last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week. The deaths included a pickup truck driver and motorcyclist killed Tuesday morning when a eucalyptus tree fell on them on Highway 99 in the San Joaquin Valley near Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said.
"We've had less people die in the last two years of major wildfires in California than have died since New Year's Day related to this weather," Newsom said. "These conditions are serious and they're deadly."
The storm that began Monday dumped more than 45 centimetres of rain in Southern California mountains and buried Sierra Nevada ski resorts in more than 1.5 metres of snow.
Rockfalls and landslides shut down roads, and gushing runoff turned sections of freeways into waterways. Swollen rivers swamped homes and residents of small communities inundated with water and mud were stranded.
"We're all stuck out here," said Brian Briggs, after the deluge unleashed mudslides in remote Matilija Canyon that buried one house completely and cut off the only road to nearby Ojai.
Briggs described a scary night where the canyon creek began to flood people's yards and the surrounding hills -- stripped of vegetation in the 2017 Thomas Fire -- began to tumble down in the dark.
Mudflows dragged sheds, gazebos and outhouses into the creek, he said. After helping neighbours get to higher ground, he returned home to find his fence destroyed by waist-deep mud.
A helicopter dropped 10 sheriff's deputies Tuesday to help the residents of dozens of homes in the canyon and Briggs said he was hoping to be airlifted out.
Raging waters crested the banks of Bear Creek and flooded parts of the city of Merced and neighbouring Planada, a small agricultural community along a highway leading to Yosemite National Park.
Neighbourhoods were under water with cars submerged up to their roofs. Residents ordered to evacuate carried whatever they could salvage on their backs as they left in the rain.
A break in the weather Tuesday on the central coast allowed searchers near San Miguel to look for Kyle Doan, the child who vanished after he and his mother were stranded in a truck in rising waters. His mother was rescued, but Kyle was swept away, and a seven-hour search Monday turned up only one of his Nikes.
"It's still very dangerous out there," said San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesperson Tony Cipolla. "The creeks are very fast flowing."
The wet and blustery weather left California's large homeless population in a precarious situation. At least two homeless people in Sacramento County died, and more than a dozen people were rescued from a homeless encampment on the Ventura River.
Theo Harris, who has been living on the streets of San Francisco since getting out of jail in 2016, fortified his shelter with tarps and zip ties and took in his girlfriend after her tent flooded.
"The wind has been treacherous, but you just got to bundle up and make sure you stay dry," Harris said. "Rain is part of life. It's going to be sunny. It's going to rain. I just got to strap my boots up and not give up."
The storms have created what Newsom called a "weather whiplash," swinging from an epic drought to the other extreme and arriving with a fury and frequency likely to create problems well into next week.
While most of the state remains in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the state said the water content in the snowpack is more than double the average.
"It's fair to say that what we're seeing right now in California will certainly help to relieve some of the localized aspects of drought, but will not resolve the long-term drought challenges," said Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The latest atmospheric river -- a long plume of moisture stretching out into the Pacific that can drop staggering amounts of rain and snow -- began easing in some areas. But more rain was forecast to arrive Wednesday in Northern California, and then a longer storm system was predicted to last from Friday until Jan. 17.
The weather service issued a flood watch through Tuesday for the entire San Francisco Bay Area, along with the Sacramento Valley and Monterey Bay. Areas hit by wildfires in recent years faced the possibility of mud and debris sliding down bare hillsides.
Gusts as high as 141 kilometres per hour) were recorded in the mountains north of Los Angeles, and rainfall was expected to reach up to 1.27 centimetres per hour. Tornadoes that had been forecast never materialized.
In South San Francisco, high winds ripped part of the roof off a large apartment building.
The squalls and flooding have forced school cancellations in some communities and intermittently shut down sections of major roadways that have flooded or been blocked by trees, rocks and landslides.
Amtrak suspended its Pacific Surfliner trains between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo because of weather, and waters flooded the main concourse at Los Angeles' historic Union Station.
A sinkhole swallowed two cars on a Los Angeles street, trapping two motorists who had to be rescued by a team of firefighters. Photos Tuesday showed a chasm nearly the width of a street and with huge chunks of pavement and the little car deep inside it.
Another sinkhole damaged 15 homes in the rural Santa Barbara County community of Orcutt.
In the wealthy seaside community of Montecito, 128 kilometres northwest of Los Angeles, evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday for about 10,000 people, including Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities. The community had been told to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes.
------
Associated Press journalists John Antczak and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Janie Har and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, Noah Berger in Merced and Seth Borenstein in Denver contributed to this report.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
opinion | Richard Berthelsen: There may be no coming back from Prince Harry's 'Spare' without an apology
For the Royal Family, actions invariably speak louder than words. The last thing the King wishes is to become involved in a soap opera that is playing out as if it were a reality TV show, writes CTV's royal commentator Richard Berthelsen in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Canadian doctors perform world-first delivery of treatment for inoperable brain tumour in kid using ultrasound
Canadian physicians have successfully used MRI-guided ultrasound to deliver chemotherapy to an inoperable brain tumour in a child – a world-first for this type of technology.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2023
A report from U.K.-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners reveals that for the fifth year running, Japan has the world’s most powerful passport, with placing Canada near the top of the list..
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
Canada
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
-
'Shocking but justified': B.C. Mountie who punched man during caught-on-camera arrest acquitted of assault
A B.C. Mountie who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest has been acquitted of assault, with the judge ruling the officer's use of force was "shocking but justified."
-
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
-
Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
World
-
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
-
Bolsonaro eyes return to Brazil as Biden faces pressure to expel former Brazilian president
The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend.
-
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a "damage assessment" of potentially classified documents.
-
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country's volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82.
-
Political vacuum in Haiti deepens as senators' terms expire
Haiti awoke Tuesday stripped of its last democratically elected institution -- this time, its Senate -- an alarming development that solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence.
-
Capitol riot trial starts for man who put feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk
An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence, a prosecutor said Tuesday as his trial got underway.
Politics
-
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
-
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
-
Mendicino open to working with MPs to 'improve' much-criticized cybersecurity bill
The federal public safety minister says he is prepared to work with parliamentarians to revise the Liberal government's cybersecurity bill after civil society groups and opposition MPs raised transparency and accountability concerns.
Health
-
As under-the-table market grows, patients urge Ottawa to regulate magic mushrooms
Thomas Hartle became one of the first Canadians to receive a federal exemption to treat symptoms of his stage-four colon cancer with magic mushrooms -- and he was celebrated for it. But not long after the landmark decision, Hartle says that legal avenues to access the drug have been 'shut off.'
-
Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City's largest hospitals entered its second day Tuesday, with a union official saying progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions.
-
Canadian doctors perform world-first delivery of treatment for inoperable brain tumour in kid using ultrasound
Canadian physicians have successfully used MRI-guided ultrasound to deliver chemotherapy to an inoperable brain tumour in a child – a world-first for this type of technology.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Canadian doctors perform world-first delivery of treatment for inoperable brain tumour in kid using ultrasound
Canadian physicians have successfully used MRI-guided ultrasound to deliver chemotherapy to an inoperable brain tumour in a child – a world-first for this type of technology.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
-
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
-
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy greyish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.
Business
-
Coinbase to lay off 20 per cent of staff as crypto winter continues
Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20 per cent of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss, bankruptcy threat looms
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about US$393 million after a tough third quarter that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn.
-
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
Lifestyle
-
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy greyish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.
-
These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2023
A report from U.K.-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners reveals that for the fifth year running, Japan has the world’s most powerful passport, with placing Canada near the top of the list..
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
Sports
-
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is 'not home quite just yet,' as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
-
Canadian Olympic sport talent identification program adds Indigenous component
Recruitment of Indigenous athletes with Olympic dreams has been added to a Canadian talent identification program for 2023.
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Autos
-
'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding quickly, U.S. official says
The acting head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is 'working really fast' on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.