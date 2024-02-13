Lab-grown diamonds come with sparkling price tags, but many have cloudy sustainability claims

Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
The muted sounds of hammering and sanding drift down to the first floor of Bario Neal, a jewelry store in Philadelphia, where rustic artwork that mimics nature hangs on warmly-lit walls.
Waiting for one of those rings is Haley Farlow, a 28-year-old second grade teacher who has been designing her three-stone engagement ring with her boyfriend. They care about price and also don't want jewelry that takes a toll on the Earth, or exploits people in mining. So they're planning on buying diamonds grown in a laboratory.
“Most of my friends all have lab-grown. And I think it just fits our lifestyle and, you know, the economy and what we’re living through,” said Farlow.
In the U.S., lab-grown diamond sales jumped 16 per cent in 2023 from 2022, according to Edahn Golan, an industry analyst. They cost a fraction of the stones formed naturally underground.
Social media posts show millennials and Generation Zs proudly explaining the purchase of their lab-grown diamonds for sustainability and ethical reasons. But how sustainable they are is questionable, since making a diamond requires an enormous amount of energy and many major manufacturers are not transparent about their operations.
Farlow said the choice of lab-grown makes her ring “more special and fulfilling” because the materials are sourced from reputable companies. All of the lab diamonds at Bario Neal are either made with renewable energy or have the emissions that go into making them countered with carbon credits, which pay for activities like planting trees, which capture carbon.
But that's not the norm for lab-grown diamonds.
Many companies are based in India, where about 75 per cent of electricity comes from burning coal. They use words like “sustainable” and “environmentally-friendly” on their websites, but don't post their environmental impact reports and aren’t certified by third parties. Cupid Diamonds, for example, says on its website that it produces diamonds in “an environmentally friendly manner,” but did not respond to questions about what makes its diamonds sustainable. Solar energy is rapidly expanding in India and there are some companies, such as Greenlab Diamonds, that utilize renewables in their manufacturing processes.
China is the other major diamond manufacturing country. Henan Huanghe Whirlwind, Zhuhai Zhong Na Diamond, HeNan LiLiang Diamond, Starsgem Co. and Ningbo Crysdiam are among the largest producers. None returned requests for comment nor post details about where it gets its electricity. More than half of China's electricity came from coal in 2023.
In the United States, one company, VRAI, whose parent company is Diamond Foundry, operates what it says is a zero-emissions foundry in Wenatchee, Washington, running on hydropower from the Columbia River. Martin Roscheisen, CEO and founder of Diamond Foundry, said via email the power VRAI uses to grow a diamond is "about one tenth of the energy required for mining.”
But Paul Zimnisky, a diamond industry expert, said companies that are transparent about their supply chain and use renewable energy like this “represent a very small portion of production.”
“It seems like there are a lot of companies that are riding on this coattail that it’s an environmentally-friendly product when they aren’t really doing anything that’s environmentally friendly,” said Zimnisky.
People work at a planning area of Greenlab Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond producer, in Surat, India, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Lab diamonds are often made over several weeks, subjecting carbon to high pressure and high temperature that mimic natural conditions that form diamonds beneath the Earth’s surface.
The technology has been around since the 1950’s, but the diamonds produced were mostly used in industries like stone cutting, mining and dentistry tools.
Over time the laboratories, or foundries, have gotten better at growing stones with minimal flaws. Production costs have dropped as technology improves.
That means diamond growers can manufacture as many stones as they want and choose their size and quality, which is causing prices to fall rapidly. Natural diamonds take billions of years to form and are difficult to find, making their price more stable.
Diamonds, whether lab-grown or natural, are chemically identical and entirely made out of carbon. But experts can distinguish between the two, using lasers to pinpoint telltale signs in atomic structure. The Gemological Institute of America grades millions of diamonds annually.
With lower prices for lab-grown and young people increasingly preferring them, the new diamonds have cut into the market share for natural stones. Globally, lab-grown diamonds are now 5-6 per cent of the market and the traditional industry is not taking it sitting down. The marketing battle is on.
The mined diamond industry and some analysts warn lab-grown diamonds won't hold value over time.
“Five to ten years into the future, I think there’s going to be very few customers that are willing to spend thousands of dollars for a lab diamond. I think almost all of it’s going to sell in the US$100 price point or even below,” said Zimnisky. He predicts that natural diamonds will continue to sell in the thousands and tens of thousands of dollars for engagement rings.
Some cultures view engagement rings as investments and choose natural diamonds for their value over the long term. That’s particularly true in China and India, Zimnisky said. It's also still true in more rural areas of the United States, while lab-grown diamonds have taken off more in the cities.
Paying thousands of dollars for something that drops most of its value in just a few years can leave the buyer feeling cheated, which Golan said is an element that is currently working against the lab-grown sector.
“When you buy a natural diamond, there’s a story that it is three billion years in the making by Mother Earth. This wondrous creation of nature … you cannot tell that story with a lab-grown,” said Golan. “You very quickly make the connection between forever and the longevity of the love.”
“If we really want to get technical here, the greenest diamond is a repurposed or recycled diamond because that uses no energy,” Zimnisky said.
Page Neal said she co-founded Bario Neal in 2008 to “create jewelry of lasting value that would have a positive impact on people and the planet.” All of the materials in her jewelry can be traced throughout their supply chain. The store offers both lab-grown and natural diamonds.
“Jewelry is a powerful symbol ... it’s a keeper of memories,” she said. “But when we’re using materials that have caused harm to other people and the environment to create a symbol of love and commitment or identity, to me it feels at odds. We want to only work with materials that we feel like our clients would be proud to own."
The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
When New York City officials got wind of the major winter storm headed their way, they rewound the clock four years, reopened their coronavirus pandemic playbook, and announced that instead of canceling school, teachers and students would once again meet online. No snow day.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Donald Trump's comments calling into question the U.S. commitment to defend its NATO allies from attack were "dangerous" and "un-American," seizing on the former president's comments that sowed fresh fears among U.S. partners about its dependability on the global stage.
Austin, 70, has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer. He was taken back to Walter Reed on Sunday for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for the second time since the surgery.
A WWII-era shipwreck was found in over 183 metres of water in Lake Superior, about 56 kilometres north of the Keweenaw Peninsula, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced.
Puerto Rico is trudging through reconstruction work after two devastating hurricanes and a string of strong earthquakes, and has spent less than 10 per cent of more than US$23 billion in available federal funds, according to a U.S. government report released Tuesday.
Millions of Indonesians choose a new president Wednesday as the world’s third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic powerhouse just over 25 years since emerging from a brutal authoritarian era.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to have Canada formally recognize Palestine as a state, saying it would help advance peace in the Middle East.
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Being in the right place at the right time helped an Alberta photographer capture some surreal snaps during a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
A biotech startup called Loyal is developing new drugs to address the health and lifespan disparities between giant and small-breed dogs.
Charlotte, a rust-colored stingray the size of a serving platter, has spent much of her life gliding around the confines of a storefront aquarium in North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains. She's 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from her natural habitat under the waves off southern California. And she hasn't shared a tank of water with a male of her species in at least eight years. And yet nature has found a way, the aquarium's owner said: The stingray is pregnant with as many as four pups and could give birth in the next two weeks.
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Canadian folk legend Neil Young is hitting the road this spring for a North American tour and the only date north of the border on the 16-show run is in Toronto.
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
Disneyland employees who perform as various Disney characters at the theme park are seeking to join the Actor’s Equity Association, which represents everything from actors on Broadway to strippers in Los Angeles.
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Queen Bee Millinery, located in downtown Perth, has been invited to the first ever International Hat Exhibition in Milan, Italy from Feb. 16 to 18 for Milan Fashion Week.
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
More than 600 people named a cockroach after an ex-lover or a vexing boss last year, prompting the Toronto Zoo to renew the campaign this Valentine’s Day.
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Jennifer Jones took to social media on Tuesday to announce she will be retiring from women’s curling at the end of the 2023-24 season.
it didn’t take long for 12-year-old Hanadi Faiel to fall in love with hockey. The newcomer tried the sport for the first time this year and quickly captured the trophy for top scorer among girls.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.