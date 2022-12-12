Keystone pipeline leaks becoming more severe in recent years, U.S. data shows
U.S. government data shows spills from TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone pipeline have increased in severity in recent years.
The Calgary-based company has more than 250 people on the ground in Washington County, Kan., cleaning up the approximately 14,000 barrels of oil that leaked into a creek last week.
The spill is the largest in the history of the 4,324-km Keystone pipeline.
A report last year from the U.S. Government Accountability Office said pipelines are considered to be much safer than moving oil by truck or rail, and Keystone's safety record since 2010 is similar to that of other crude pipelines.
But the report also said Keystone's safety record in the last five years is worse than the national average. In addition to last week's spill, the pipeline suffered leaks in 2017 and 2019.
TC Energy has not yet indicated the cause of last week's spill. The Keystone pipeline system remains shut down and a restart date has not been set.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.
