Predators are an important part of any ecosystem, and new research suggests they also play a key role in helping the environment cope with the effects of climate change.

Researchers in Japan made this discovery while simulating the effects of heat waves on aquatic ecosystems.

They soon realized that ecosystems without predators were much more likely to suffer significant species loss than those with predators.

What led them to this conclusion? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin has the answer in this week's Riskin Report.

